Welcome to Los Angeles! Welcome to Los Angeles! The promised land, the far west of movie glamor, the beaches of Santa Monica and the Hollywood sign. Welcome, have you arrived at the airport? Well prepare for chaos. Because you’re going to have a hard time getting out of LAX, the county’s main airfield, to begin with. And when you do, you’ll have an immersive first experience of the city.

Moving around the second largest city in the US is an impossible mission. The buses (which move 70% of users) are few and slow, always stuck in impossible traffic; the subway, with tracks also limited by the use by other trains, it is scarce in its frequencies and its routes and not always pleasant or safe. The city is going to invest a stratospheric 120,000 million dollars (raised from a specific tax) in its public transport system over the next 40 years, until 2056. But it seems little for mobility in a place with more than 10 million citizens who , without a car, they are lost. The city itself recognizes this in its strategic transport plan, whose goal is 2028, when the Olympic Games will come to the city for the third time (before, in 2026, a part of the Men’s Soccer World Cup will arrive). “Our current transportation system is very congested because road space is used inefficiently,” they say, noting that “the most disadvantaged members” have “limited options” to get around. What is sought are “high-quality mobility options” 10 minutes from any point, with less waiting time (maximum 15 minutes), better speed and a practical and trustworthy option for the user.

But the gateway, as in any city, is the airport, and there it is to step on one foot and doubts and chaos arrive. As an example and to begin with, the exit after baggage claim in the international terminal is a curved ascending ramp. The most difficult yet. The narrow exit doors of the terminals do not allow two people to pass through. Then more complications. There is no subway. Public buses, one, which takes you to Union Station —transport node and financial center, where hardly anyone lives or stays— in about 40 minutes for 10 dollars. Where do the 66 million annual travelers go, which reached 88 before the pandemic? In cars, specifically, in the 32 million that pass through LAX every year. Something that implies terrible traffic throughout the airfield. So much so that taxis and VTC are no longer allowed: you have to look for a rickety bus labeled LAX-it (play on words with exitexit) that leads to another terminal, a kind of wasteland in which, yes, a car is requested via apps. When apps like Uber and Lyft —cheaper and very popular— appeared a decade ago, the cost of the journeys was negligible, especially for the high prices in California. So much so that they practically finished off taxis. Now there are hardly any taxis. And chauffeur-driven vehicle rates have skyrocketed.

The future passes through the metro and the city consortium knows it. LAX has invested 15,000 million to modernize its eight terminals and link them by small aerial trains; some are starting to work. A low-cost car park has also been created, far away, yes: you have to get there later by another bus. But the subway resists. Line C, away from the most touristy spots in the city (more in the center-south, with no connection to Downtown, Hollywood or Santa Monica), reaches a stop in the middle of nowhere called Aviation/LAX. From there, a union is being built with another more popular line, although still halfway done, the K, which has raised the glamorous West Hollywood and which, one day, because it is late, will end up in Aviation. And from there an ambitious project of 900 million dollars will start: a node with buses from all over the city, a drop zone for passengers from cars, bicycle parking, shops… and where a stop will take travelers by semi-automatic trains to the airport. “Everyone arriving at or leaving LAX should have access to reliable, modern public transportation that gets them to their destination on time,” said then-Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti when he inaugurated the project in June 2021. and when he said that the initial intention is for this last step to the airport to be ready by the end of 2024. But, for now, there is only concrete, steel and helmets. And it is more than seven kilometers from the terminals. Go call the next taxi.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL