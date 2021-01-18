Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

Its name is the East Coast .. and it deserves the title of “magician” because of its unparalleled tourism potential provided by its distinct views of the Gulf of Oman, and its magnificent cities, picturesque nature, historical sites, beaches and mountains that enchant the hearts of citizens and residents with their beauty, and attract Various nationalities for the Emirates of Fujairah and Sharjah, to enjoy an unforgettable winter vacation accompanied by family and friends.

Fujairah Castle .. A journey to the time of the ancestors

One of the historical and archaeological monuments that compels the visitor to stand in front of it, to explore the depths of the past and read aloud in the book of history, the historic Fujairah Fort, which was built during the period between 1500 to 1550 AD, with the aim of protecting the city and repelling external attacks from it, and to be a fortress for observation and monitoring, through The four constellations that characterize it.

What most attracts tourists, visitors and those interested in history and documentation, is the castle’s spectacular scene, thanks to the amazing engineering design, which gave it an aesthetic dimension and a charm that attracts attention, despite the primitive of the engineering materials and tools that were used at the time in construction, as building materials were limited to stones, gravel and mud, In addition to the geometric diversity with its different shapes and shapes, and the multiplicity of facilities inside, as it consists of two floors connected to a staircase for ascending and descending, and has an entrance, hall and room, next to the large hall that took over all areas of the second floor.

Kalba Corniche … a distinct view

The Kalba Corniche Park of the Emirate of Sharjah is one of the most beautiful tourist areas in the Eastern Region, where the visitor finds the opportunity to enjoy the picturesque atmosphere between the lush trees and the wide green spaces that are combined with a distinct view of the long beach, and in addition to that, the Kalba Corniche Park includes a number of facilities in order to provide distinctive services Similar to the children’s play area and barbecue.

Cave waterfall in Khorfakkan

Khorfakkan Beach .. Winter all year long

The winter atmosphere gives Khorfakkan Beach, whose length is 3 kilometers, the characteristic of distinction, attracting visitors and lovers of marine sports, such as diving, water skiing, walking on soft sand and enjoying the practice of beach sports, such as beach football and volleyball, as well as meeting the various hobbies of beach pioneers such as kayaking Kayaking, fishing and parasailing.

The tourist waterfall, which was inaugurated at the beginning of the year, granted the Khorfakkan beach an aesthetic addition and splendor worth seeing and being present, as the waterfall was constructed from a rocky nature, 45 meters long and 11 meters wide, and 43 meters above sea level, and the waterfall also features a number of balconies Which enables the visitor to see the waters sliding from the summit to the bottom of the mountain.

The cave building inside the waterfall includes a restaurant, a coffee shop, as well as outdoor seating, a room for services and various other facilities.

On the beautiful beach, the Khorfakkan Amphitheater overlooks as the latest project on the Corniche, with stone facades that include 234 arches and 295 columns, with its Roman character coupled with attractive Islamic designs. The amphitheater is also characterized by facilities with the latest technological systems related to sound and lighting. This splendor adjoins the waterfall and is connected with it via elevators and a walkway that allows visitors and tourists to move between the two destinations and enjoy them together.

Al Rafisa Dam .. Comfort and harmony

The Al-Rafisa dam break took its place among the important tourist places in the country, after the recently opened projects and services on the dam, which attracted visitors to enjoy its winter atmosphere, comfort and harmony, and the dam has a restaurant, cafeteria, and children’s play areas, so it is a favorite destination for families, and children in it enjoy spending time Full of energy and positivity.

In addition, the dam includes an artificial waterfall up to 55 meters long that flows into the lake from the top, which gives the place an aesthetic dimension in addition to the ideal atmosphere in the area that combines all the elements of tranquility and beauty, as well as a 730-meter walkway between the trees.

Al Aqah .. Dive on land and sea

Al Aqah is 45 kilometers from the city of Fujairah, and provides a coastal slide located on the Gulf of Oman, which earned it natural ingredients that are not available in nearby places, the best opportunities for diving and snorkeling on the beach along with many other water sports that attract those interested and love this type, with the availability of a property. Renting marine equipment on the beach, and enjoying watching coral reefs and marine creatures, through the golden sandy beaches that provide an opportunity for their patrons to walk, sunbath and sand bath. Therefore, a large number of tourists are keen to visit Al-Aqah Beach during the winter, as the temperatures are moderate, in addition to A large number of spas and hotels.

913 thousand visitors

The Emirate of Fujairah includes many attractive tourist sites that are considered an important destination for tourists from inside the country and abroad, and Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director General of the Fujairah Tourism Authority, points out that the emirate received 913 thousand guests in hotels and resorts, in addition to thousands of visitors and tourists who go to various regions. He added: In the Emirate of Fujairah, 32 hotel establishments vary between 4 and 5 star categories, comprising 4,600 hotel rooms, in addition to two new hotels that will be opened soon, seeking to reach 5,500 hotel rooms.

Museum .. Library of History

The Fujairah Museum stands with the same height that distinguished the builders of history in the region, and the museum, along with the cognitive pleasure of the pioneers, gives an opportunity to see the balconies of the past, by visiting the museum’s historical library and providing knowledge with access to rare books in various sciences.

The museum also provides a good opportunity for all those interested in viewing rare historical collectibles, as it includes ancient antique collectibles, made of copper and stones, and the museum has three halls for visitors to display these collections, as the first hall was dedicated to displaying ancient heritage professions and the tools used in them such as trade, hunting, agriculture, textile and pottery making. The second hall includes ancient weapons and folk costumes that prevailed in past historical periods, as well as household utensils used at the time, and inside the second hall there is a model of the old folk house, while the last hall is concerned with antiquities, as it includes many copper holdings and antique pieces made of stone.

Wadi Al-Wurayah .. Water and Beauty

Wadi Wurayah is located between Khor Fakkan and Bidiyah, surrounded by a series of mountains and has large numbers of springs and waterfalls that originate from the ground, and the area is characterized by the presence of waterfalls that pour water into the natural ponds, and Wadi al-Wurayah is characterized by the existence of a natural reserve that includes Many diverse animals and birds, wild plants and amphibians.

Al-Bidya Mosque .. Dome of the Good

Al-Bidyah Mosque is one of the oldest tourist attractions, as it dates back to 1446 AD, and is located between the cities of Khorfakkan and Dibba. It is founded from stones and mud, and includes four domes.

Faqi … the habitat of coral reefs

Al-Faqit area is one of the best tourist destinations by analogy, with the available tourism potentials, as the marine environment in the region is characterized by the growth of coral reefs and various types of marine creatures, as well as the quiet coastal nature that made it the most appropriate and best option for families, youth and children to spend vacations and camping, in the presence of parks And green spaces, amenities and services that are available along the coast.