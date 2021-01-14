If it is about historical pairs in the NBA, they can be counted by dozens. Not all, of course, were part of the game from within. And for the Latin American public there was a very particular one that is missed but that will return to the ring as of this Saturday: the one that they made up in stories and comments Alvaro Martin and Charles the coach Morales.

The pair, a symbol of the ESPN network for almost two decades, had been left lame when, in mid-2019, the rapporteur stopped working there. And while the former coach of the Puerto Rico team continued to comment, for many fans it was no longer the same.

The return will take place thanks to the very NBA, which will have them recounting “The game of the week”, which will go on Saturdays through the League Pass, the platform that allows users to buy from one game to the entire season and enjoy Multiple options for stories and comments in different languages ​​and both from the computer and from the NBA app for tablets and cell phones.

Their first match together It will be Indiana Pacers – Phoenix Suns, this Saturday at 23 in Argentina. There you will be able to hear again the iconic phrases: “Welcome to the little girl”, when the game enters the hot zone; “sour jaw syrup” when there is an argument or “this is abuse, call the authorities” when a player or team is unstoppable.

“It is an honor to return to work with my partner of so many years,” says Morales and Martín returns the wall or, rather, scores the alley-oop: “It’s extraordinary. I have the same attitude as the audience with Carlos: I sit down to listen to him and I learn a lot about basketball, it’s a real pleasure.”

For both of them it is something new to be part of this platform after so many years doing classic television.

Carlos Morales and Alvaro Martín in their television times. ESPN Photo

“I think that the future of how the product is going to be consumed has a lot to do with this,” says the Coach-. Many people are going to be aware of the matches and that creates an additional challenge for us because we want to maintain the previously customary level. “

Álvaro, for his part, assures that the greatest challenge goes through the specialization of the public: “The fan will be someone who put his hand in his pocket to see this, who likes basketball and who has superior knowledge. The challenge is that : speaking to an educated and knowledgeable audience. What are you going to say to the Phoenix fan they don’t already know? That’s where the challenge goes. “

Martín, who graduated from Harvard after studying business administration and came to television “by chance” when he went to visit the North American television network and they took a surprise test, understands that a platform like the League Pass is the future.

“The NBA has realized that it can reach the fans individually, identify what they like and what they don’t like and tailor content. Of course it has been a juncture, the pandemic is a turning point that changed economic models. In that sense, Latin America is in a privileged position because the game schedule coincides with certain leisure time and that makes it a more fertile field for these experiments. “

The announcement in the League Pass of a match and the invitation to pay the season ticket.

Álvaro had already entered the world of League Pass by recounting together with the comments of Argentine coach Nicolás Casalánguida.

The platform allows you to buy a game, subscribe monthly or annually to all of them or to those of a particular team and you pay only once. The options, once the service is contracted, are multiple: you can choose the story of the local or visiting broadcast or, in those available matches, that of the television station that has the international rights.

For Álvaro, “this is a rocket that is just taking off” and he imagines matches in many languages ​​in the future. “Why doesn’t Milwaukee (where the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo plays) have no stories in Greek? Or Dallas (which has Luka Doncic) in Slovenian?” He asks rhetorically.

“That will come. The league is beginning to allow teams to market themselves. I would not be surprised if in the future some team decides that their games are available with stories in Spanish,” he says.

Regarding the affection and love of the viewers, the coach Morales is conclusive: “We always try to do the best possible job and try to bring the greatest amount of information not only to those who know the game but to those who are just starting out. It is the balance that we have sought in these active years and it is the way in which we have reached many people. The favor that the public does us is a great privilege to have given us preferential treatment. We accept it with humility but also with responsibility. “

The look on Campazzo

Campazzo in action in the NBA. Photo EFE

Of course, in the talk in which the duo presented “The game of the week” there was no lack of careful analysis on the arrival of Facundo Campazzo to the Denver Nuggets.

Álvaro Martín assures that he is calm regarding the current situation of the Argentine and believes that everything will be decanted in a greater role.

“Denver is a team that is aspiring to reach the depths of the playoffs and has talent. Any new face must find a way to contribute. Once everyone understands and the coach understands what can be best for the team , each one must assume their role. I believe that at the end of the season and in the playoffs the potential of Facu“, assesses the rapporteur.

The Coach, meanwhile, offers a bath of reality: “At this moment the coach has a priority which is to win games. In very few occasions the NBA coaches are concerned about the development of a player, for that they have a staff. If they can develop someone by playing, they will do it, but not to the detriment of the results: the main criterion is to try to have on the court those who he thinks can give him more chances to win. That is why I think that Facu He must show that he has to be on the court because it gives him a better chance of winning. “

Look also

