After the good success of the anime Ballroom and Youkoso (beloved at least by not too many who have watched it) finally arrives in Italy the manga from which it was taken, that is Welcome to the Ballroom Of Tomo Takeuchi. Star Comics aims to relaunch the work, capturing on paper a title that at the time (first tankobon in 2012) received much appreciation in Japan, by both male and female audiences.

Will this first volume be able to meet the expectations of both new readers and those who have already seen the animated work? Let’s find out together!

Original title: ボールルームへようこそ (Ballroom and Youkoso)

Italian title: Welcome to the Ballroom

Italian release: February 15, 2023



Japanese release: May 17, 2012

Number of Volumes: 12 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Spokon, Ballroom, Slice of life, Scholastic

Drawings: Tomo Takeuchi

History: Tomo Takeuchi

Format: 11.5 x 17.5cm – B/W

The author’s work Tomo Takeuchi was serialized in Japan as early as 2011 on Monthly Shōnen Magazine by Kōdansha, but, either due to the rather slow publication, or because the Italian manga industry was not as flourishing as in recent years, it was snubbed by our publishing houses. However, it has landed on our shores the animated version, which despite the limited views has received appreciation and praise (including me) for the quality of the work done. It is therefore probable that you who are here undecided whether to start this series already have a non-negligible yardstick of comparison with the animated work.

I never imagined that… I would find myself on the dance floor

The story develops from one of the most difficult stages for students (certainly in Japan), or the choice of one’s future once a school career is finished, in this case that of middle school. Tatar Fujita he doesn’t know what to do with his life, he has no particular ambitions or goals, and this certainly doesn’t help him to “rebel” against the flow of events. He not only finds himself disoriented in this phase of his, but he is also bullied. However, one day, returning home, he is saved from one of the usual encircles by a mysterious motorcyclist, who takes him inside a place where ballroom dancing is taught, the Ogasawara school. Here he lets himself be fascinated, not without difficulty, by the movements of the dancers, who also include a classmate of his who almost captivated him: Shizuku Hanaoka. From here begins the story of Tatara and his journey to not only become a dancer, but also a professional! If he succeeds you will only know by continuing the series.

It’s not a game

The goal is therefore to become a professional, but all this is described not from the point of view of the classic child born with bread, superpowers and sports dreams, but from a boy (gifted with talent, of course) who she had never thought about dancing until that rescue from the bullies. A revelation that lays excellent foundations for the narrative style, made up of continuous discoveries, curiosities, desires and finally ambitions, with a fundamental component of seriousness and training among the playful notes of a shonen manga. In fact, do not think of approaching this title with the superficiality that would commonly be attributed to the theme: it is certainly a reading that shows lightness, plot and content, but each element is stuffed with typical high school problems (uncertainty about the future, bullying, love, light-heartedness) and above all technical and sporting content: prejudices, training in secret, having to pay for lessons, competition, up to the desire to be the center of attention of all.

None of you will have forgotten those intense looks that literally scream “admire me” reproposed in the manga with almost the same intensity. Contents, above all psychological, which we know will become predominant in the next volumes, and which mix perfectly with the difficulties of emerging in a little-known world, dominated by its rules and its “rituals”.

admire me!

Just as the story tries to illustrate in no uncertain terms a world considered by many to be a useful hobby for approaching girls in a sporting light, Tomo Takeuchi’s drawings and style are also suitable for this purpose, focusing attention on movements and determination. As already mentioned, despite being the previous work to the anime, the comparison with the latter will come naturally to those who awaited the work: on the other hand we are talking about the studio Production I.G. (Haikyu And Aoashi) which has the ability to make physical efforts frighteningly active and tense (we have already talked about it in various articles).

A reader could therefore expect an “animated” style from this manga, without finding it. Actually the trait is more than good: the drawings go from the nuanced/delicate of daydreams to the more angular and tense scenarios of competitions, the movements are accurate, the details useful for the scene are wasted, including hair, eyes, clothing and various objects (such as the motorbike), while the background becomes white, almost absent, when you want to direct the reader’s gaze on the dance, without unnecessary embellishments. In short, a work very close to the features of the last spokon which they have depopulated and which could make it an object of admiration.

Who do we recommend Welcome to the Ballroom to?

First of all you must know that, despite the theme, it is neither a shojo nor a manga to read just to pass the time. Welcome to the Ballroom in fact it was ranked ninth in a 2013 survey of the top twenty manga for male readers and this speaks volumes about the level of fervor that it is able to create illustrating the dance competitions. It is in fact a title suitable for those who want to approach a topic “disgusted” by many, already relaunched by the recent Dance Dance Danseur, but also for spokon enthusiastslooking for typical tensions from titles like BLUE LOCK And HAIKYUU!!. In short, almost everyone could give it a chanceexcept perhaps the readers of seinen only, remaining this title (and I consider it an advantage) yes on serious levels, but without leading to scoring or too “adult” scenes.

Direct and frank story, but full of details

As addictive as any level spokon

Pleasant and optimal style for the story being treated He has all the boyish features of a shonen

Characters initially difficult to frame for character and background