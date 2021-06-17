‘Welcome to Spain’ was born at a funeral to which the director Juan Antonio Moreno attended with the Afghan boxers Sadaf and Shabnam Rahimi, protagonists of his previous documentary. “For three months they lived in my house while they waited for a place in a reception center for refugees. From the humor and the cultural shock of those days the first ideas to make this documentary arose », recalls the filmmaker.

The old Maravilla brothel, converted into a refugee center managed by CEAR (Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid) in Torreblanca, a neighborhood of Seville, welcomes its new tenants. They will have to learn everything from a country they do not know, at the same time that the Spanish will also be surprised by them. In Moreno’s mind is not so much talking about refugees but about a country through his eyes. Humor is essential in a film that followed its protagonists for two years.

“During the filming, observing the protagonists, I wondered if you can learn to be Spanish while discovering your dreams, which, like the neighbors of Villar del Río in ‘Welcome, Mr. Marshall’, they all have.” affirms the director. “Because we all dream and hope for a new future.” A Malian at a Betis match, a Moroccan gay discovering torreznos or a Venezuelan at the April Fair they are real situations in which Moreno puts these refugees.

Sergio Castellitto plays the poet Gabriele D’Annunzio in fascist Italy in the 1930s in a film written and directed by Gianluca Jodice. D’Annunzio fought in World War I and entered political life. He was not directly involved in the fascist government, although his influence was notorious in the Duce, yet another character in a film that stops in the last year of the writer’s life. A colossal Castellitto adds another Italian historical figure to his filmography, in which he has been Aldo Moro, Enzo Ferrari and Fausto Coppi.

‘In a neighborhood in New York’

‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ is the Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of ‘In the Heights’, a hit Broadway production with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film generated some controversy in networks among the Latino community due to the clarity of the skin of a large part of the cast, especially the protagonists, something that has bothered when it comes to the story of a Dominican and his relationship with the community of the Washington Heights neighborhood. In New York.

‘The Englishman who took the suitcase and went to the end of the world’

The great Timothy Spall is a 90-year-old retiree whose wife has just passed away and who is embarking on one last journey. You will leave behind the isolated Scottish town where you have lived for fifty years, situated in the northernmost point of the United Kingdom, to travel to your hometown, in the southernmost tip of Cornwall, using your free bus ticket. Along the way, you will become a social media star.