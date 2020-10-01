San Mamés The curtain rises two and a half months later with almost nothing having changed (follow the game live on AS.com). On July 16, the function closed before the Leganes with a disaster that left Athletic without europe. The cucumber team now lives in Second Division, where it comes from precisely the Cadiz, the first visitor to the Bilbao stadium. Here there are still no people and the Lions are the same as in summer, since no signings have arrived; well yes, it has risen from the Morcillo branch, a blissful breath of fresh air.

Athletic and Cádiz they meet again in a First Division match after decade and a half, in a fiefdom that will host the Eurocup one day and to which the yellows arrive excited and expectant, like all those who step on it for the first time. Well, to be exact, they do know: by a playoff for promotion to Second, against the rojiblanco subsidiary in 2015, and in which they fell eliminated.

He 1-2 at Ipurua lowered the tension in Bilbao generated by the defeat at the premiere in Granada. Unai Lopez ask for a place in eleven and Good vibrations Of the youngs Morcillo and Villalibre they scare away pessimism. Garitano goes with everything, although the Sunday are measured at Alaves, that will come with one more day of rest. The left ankle brakes for the umpteenth time at From Marcos, that returns to Calvary.

He Cádiz arrives at San Mamés after the painful stumble against Sevilla, in which they lost a valuable point in the last minute. But the image was good. As not even 72 hours have passed since that match ended, There will be changes, although a revolution is not expected. Salvi drags annoyances and it will leave its place in the right band to Malbasic. Jonsson is also expected to rotate in the midfield, so Augusto will enter; and Lozano, who will start as a reference in the attack, in to Negredo’s detriment. The defense will not change and Ledesma will debut in the goal.