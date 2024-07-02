A desperate camp a stone’s throw from Termini station: excrement, waste, degradation and incredible scenes for a civilized city. Welcome to Rome: this is the calling card for those arriving in the Capital. A tent city where homeless and vagrants live.

A truly incredible situation.

An open-air toilet

There are those who pee in front of everyone, those who use bushes as toilets, and even those who have sex in broad daylight in front of everyone. And no one says anything. Or rather, no one does anything: citizens protest, committees complain and the Capitol doesn’t lift a finger.

Nobody controls

Yet there have been evictions over time, but no one checks that the camped out people return. So it’s all useless. All that remains is the terrible business card for those arriving by train in Rome. A figure decidedly distant from the city that Mayor Gualtieri talks about in his videos.