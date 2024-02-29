Among the novelties of Nacon there is also Welcome to ParadiZethe new zombie hack and slash that is available starting today, as the new reminds us animated launch trailer visible below, including the introductory video and gameplay scenes.

The game is therefore a sort of Hack and slash RPG with survival elements based on zombies, which promises to stand out from the crowd of other games about the undead thanks to a peculiarity that distinguishes the entire gameplay, as we also explained in our review of Welcome to ParadiZe.

It is a kind of device that not only renders zombies harmless, but transforms them into obedient servants of the survivors, which obviously brings out somewhat new mechanics.

In this way, the inhabitants of ParadiZe, a town surrounded by protective walls, managed to survive the apocalypse and fare quite well. This at least apparently, because in any case there are several problems to solve.