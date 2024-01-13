'Welcome to Paradise' will be the new film directed by national filmmaker Ani Alva Helfer, who hopes to repeat the success obtained with 'Single, married, widowed, divorced'which was the most watched Peruvian film in the entire country after bringing 1,034,492 people to movie theaters in 2023. However, that is not the only title directed by the talented director, since she was also at the helm of important ones, productions such as 'Isla Bonita', 'Don't tell me spinster' (1 and 2), 'Medias Hermanas', among others.

In this note we will show you the official trailer of the film, as well as its release date, the cast that will participate in it and everything you need to know about this film, which promises to be the most recent success of Peruvian cinema.

Watch the trailer for 'Welcome to Paradise' HERE

When is 'Welcome to Paradise' released?

'Welcome to Paradise'a film that was written by José Ramón Alamá and is produced by Bou Group, La Soga Producciones and Star Distribution LA, a Disney subsidiary, It will be released on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in all cinemas in the country.

This innovative production, which is set in the Caribbean, will mark the model's first leading role in film. Tatiana Calmell del Solarwho was crowned Miss Peru International in 2022 and acted in the América TV soap opera 'Princesas' along with Fiorella Pennano, Priscila Espinoza and Flavia Laos.

What is 'Welcome to Paradise' about?

“Have you ever had a vacation that ended in disaster? Kiki and Lucas fall madly in love and decide to get married in a luxury wedding in the Caribbean. The future in-laws, Sofía and Gonzalo, are not very happy with the decision, but their best friends Cata and Miki do everything possible to make the marriage perfect. A heavenly place, a dream wedding, an ideal couple, luxury guests. What can go wrong? All! “Welcome to paradise!” says the official synopsis of the film.

What is the cast of 'Welcome to Paradise'?

Tatiana Calmell as Kiki

Andrés Salas as Lucas

Patricia Barreto as Cata

Franco Cabrera as Miki

Katia Condos as Sofia

Bruno Odar as Gonzalo.

