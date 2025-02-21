Welcome to Marc Giró’s bed

The expulsion on Saturday, February 15 of the soccer player Jude Bellingham in the Osasuna-Real Madrid of the League has unleashed in the media rivers of ink (what an old expression has come out, it would be more appropriate to say “rivers of bits”, or “Hurricanes of ether”), an intensive peak of professional translators and a flood of visits to automatic online translators.

Even the experts in reading the lips are divided. Did the British player told the referee “Fuck off” either “Fuck you” Did the merengue player look at the collegiate José Luis Munuera Montero or rather he headed to heaven (“I cry out to heaven and he didn’t hear me. I ”, as Don Juan Tenorio would say) when he said what he said, as if an imprecation was released to himself? Are we to translate Fuck off Like a Fuck off addressed to the referee or as a What a fuck! or a fuck! that the player said to his deep, but out loud? I’ve been in Depl and Google Translator for a while and I didn’t just get out of doubt.

The technologies applied to the language have provided us with two other stellar moments in recent days. One of debate and the other laugh.

The first, in the recent Goya awards, when Richard Gere’s improvised speech when collecting his award was subtitled in Spanish on the screens in an even more confusing and unattached way than the original in English. Organizations of translators and interpreters and professionals of the same subjects rushed to protest and tell the organization, the Academy of Cinema, that that happened to resort to automatic translators and AI (artificial intelligence), instead of putting it in the hands of people trained in those needs.

There were no reason for those critics, but it is also true that Gere’s original was very poor, had a difficult arrangement. With the actor they got a lot in the networks for this reason and on the other hand: his scarce or almost null knowledge of our language despite having residing in Spain stumbling hundred years and is married to a Spanish, a “beautiful woman from Galicia”, As he said.

The second stellar moment, the hilarity, occurred on Tuesday, February 11 when in the Marc program he turned at the 1st entitled Late Xou The Barcelona presenter began his intervention with a resonant “good night and welcome to the Late Xou With Marc issued… ”Automatic video subtitles in networks – I saw it in X, the previously Twitter – made it“ good night and welcome to the bed with the sea twist… ”.

Already round the million viewers every Tuesday night, Marc. I don’t think they think on your bed.