Cristina Mamami, a fisherwoman who had to migrate from her village after Lake Poopó, the second largest in Bolivia, dried up and wiped out the fish her family lived on; Sandra Corales, a beekeeper who works on the recovery of bee hives in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City; Cristian Intriago, a young Ecuadorian who leads a conservation project for turtle nests at risk of extinction in Puerto Cabuyal; Joaquín Gutiérrez, a farmer who turned his almost desert land in the dry corridor of Guatemala into a lush garden: four Latin Americans who live climate change in the present time and who are looking for ways to adapt or mitigate its effects are the protagonists of the launch of América Futura , the new section launched this Thursday by EL PAÍS América in collaboration with CAF-Development Bank of Latin America.

The project, which has the ambition of becoming the largest digital content portal on sustainable development in Latin America, was born with the mission of offering rigorous and quality information on topics that do not always find space on the news agenda of the big media. From the environment to the economy, employment, education, urban planning or gender equality to how to be more responsible consumers when buying clothes or choosing what to eat, the vocation of América Futura is to offer a space to think about a more diverse, more resilient and less unequal.

Thousands of monarch butterflies fly over the forests of the reserve in the state of Michoacán. Hector Guerrero

“After several decades crouched in domestic problems and conflicts, the time has come to refine the global voice of Latin America and the Caribbean, to participate more actively in international geopolitics and publicize the progress that we achieve day by day in small communities. in rural areas, in increasingly smarter large cities, in the protection of forests, oceans and biodiversity, in digital connectivity and in access to education, among many others,” says CAF’s executive president, Sergio Díaz Granados, in the Project presentation platform. The organization he leads makes resources, sources, reports and experts available on the website. “We joined this project because we believe that quality journalism is closely linked to our mission: to promote sustainable development and the well-being of all Latin Americans and Caribbean people,” says Díaz Granados.

“América Futura is here to tell the challenges and progress of sustainable development on the continent to the increasingly global audience of our newspaper,” says Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS. “We want EL PAÍS to be an open window and through it the world can learn about the stories of progress in the sustainability of American societies and the challenge of improving the well-being of the people who form them.”

For Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of EL PAÍS América, with this decision, the most widely read newspaper in Spanish, “takes an important step in American coverage of one of the key issues of the 21st century”, sustainable development. “Under the baton of Lorena Arroyo, a team of highly qualified journalists, with the support of the best firms and world experts, will enter this territory with a 360-degree vision. América Futura was born with the commitment to structure a critical conscience in an issue where the continent is risking its future. To do this, from independence and rigor, the new narratives will be combined with the traditional ones, both high-quality analysis and a human approach will be attended to, and an attempt will always be made to offer a plural and substantive vision”, he added.

The team will be based in Bogotá and will be led by Lorena Arroyo, a journalist with more than 15 years of experience in the region, who in the last year has been in charge of the El País América website as editor-in-chief from Mexico City. . With a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid and a Master’s in Investigative Journalism, Data and Visualization, before joining EL PAÍS in April 2020, Arroyo worked at Univision Noticias, in Washington and Miami, at BBC Mundo and at the EFE agency. in Rio de Janeiro, La Paz and Madrid. Her participation in multimedia journalistic projects has earned her various awards in recent years, including the Gabo Journalism Award for the best text in 2021 for The Tamaulipas massacre, the American dream dies in Mexico. In the United States, she was distinguished with an Emmy and an Edward Murrow Award, among others, and in 2019 she received the World Press Photo for the best online video of the year.

Vehicular traffic on Río de los Remedios Avenue, in the municipality of Tlalnepantla de Baz, in the State of Mexico. Nayeli Cruz

The newsroom of América Futura will be in permanent coordination with the main headquarters of EL PAÍS América, located in the Mexican capital, and will also have the wide network of journalists and columnists that the newspaper has throughout the region. In addition, the new section will expand the network of collaborators with references in sustainable development issues: from the public sector, international organizations and universities, to the voices of the communities, which will have a special relevance in the project.

About to celebrate ten years since its launch and with more than 40 million readers, the EL PAÍS América website is a benchmark for regional information and the defense of democratic values ​​in an area of ​​almost 700 million inhabitants, where threats to the press and the deterioration of freedom of expression are increasing. Since its inception, EL PAÍS has stood out for its commitment to Latin America, but in the last two years, its American edition has redoubled its commitment to the region with the expansion of newsrooms in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile.