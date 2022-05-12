“Welcome to Eden” is the new Spanish production that premiered on Friday, May 6 on Netflix and with which the platform of the N of colors wants to relive successes such as “Elite”, “Sky Rojo” or “The Cable Girls”. Created and written by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López, this series lasts 8 chapters of approximately 40 minutes each, so it can be seen in just over 5 hours.

What is “Welcome to Eden” about?

The plot focuses on Zoa and four other young people who are invited to the most exclusive party in history on a secret island, organized by the brand of a new drink. However, not everything will turn out as expected.

Of the one hundred guests, only five are selected to try the new blue concoction, the same one that leaves Zoa (Amaia Aberasturi), Africa (Belinda), Ibón (Diego Garisa), Charly (Tomy Aguilera) and Aldo (Aldo) unconscious until the next day. Albert Baró), who when they wake up discover that the rest have already left the island and they will supposedly have to wait for the next ship to pick them up.

To make the wait more enjoyable, Astrid (Amaia Salamanca) and Erik (Guillermo Pfening), the founders of Fundación Edén, show them what life is like on the island, the facilities and introduce them to the members of the tight-knit group. Although most are happy to stay a little longer, Aldo doesn’t trust his hosts and keeps asking questions.

What happens at the end of “Welcome to Eden”? (warning spoilers)

The highlight of the scenes of the last chapters of “Welcome to Eden” is the arrival of Gaby, Zoa’s sister to the island, just when she and Charly were ready to escape. Gaby had been finding out about her missing sister; while everyone prepares to receive the guests of the new festival.

For her part, Africa must stay in the rooms to avoid anyone recognizing her. Angry at being excluded, the influencer desperately searches for Erik, but she finds something more interesting: a secret chamber with various monitors and machines. When she touches one of the buttons, she activates a giant antenna that sends out a signal.

On the other hand, Ibón cuts some cables and causes the attendees to disperse. Zoa and Charly take advantage of the commotion to escape, but first they have to get rid of Ulises. Charly manages to get to the boat, despite Maika’s drone and when Zoa is close she sees Gaby joining the party.

With everything that has happened, many questions remain: what does the signal found by Africa mean? Why is the boy who saved Erik happy about it? Who is Issac and the woman who accompanies him? What are Astrid and Erick hiding? Will Zoa return to the new party to save her sister? Will the investigator find Ibón?

Main cast of “Welcome to Eden”

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Tommy Aguilera as Charlie

Diego Garisa as Ibon

Berta Castañé as Gaby

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

William Pfening as Erik

Ana Mena as Judith

Berta Vazquez as Claudia

Belinda as Africa

Irene Dev as Alma

Sergio Momo as Nico

Lola Rodriguez as Maika

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Alex Pastrana as Ulises

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Dariam Coco as Eva

Claudia Trujillo as Brenda

Albert Baro as Aldo

Martí Atance as Fran

Jonathan Alonso as Saul

Will “Welcome to Eden” have a second season?

In February 2022, Netflix renewed “Welcome to Eden” for a second season, before the premiere of the first. This new part does not yet have an official release date, but it is most likely that the new episodes will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2023.

