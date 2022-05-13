“welcome to eden” is the new youth series that came to Netflix on May 6 and has the presence of the singer Belinda as the protagonist.

The eight-episode title introduces us to a group of young people who have been invited to an island for a promotion party for a new drink, but end up getting trapped in a strange community.

The island of “welcome to eden” is fictitious, but, although it does not exist as it is shown on the screen, it is created from real places in Teruel and Lanzarote, both located in Spain, which shape the interior of the island and the coast.

Teruel

Although the headquarters of the foundation and the resistance of the leaders seems to have been created by production, the truth is that it already existed in the Matarraña region of the province of Teruel, Spain.

There is Solo Houses, a collection of modern and futuristic-looking villas that served as a filming location. The only thing created by the Art department were the oval and glass modules where the protagonists live.

The headquarters of the Edén Foundation is located in a circular villa in the Matarraña region in Teruel, Spain. Photo: Netflix

Lanzarote

The Spanish island is what stands out the most in the series, since in many scenes the viewer can be dazzled and amazed by the landscapes of this beautiful and mysterious place.

The head of Locations, Martí Marcos, explained that Lanzarote was perfect for the plot of the production: “First of all, our island is a paradise island. And, secondly, it is also a mysterious island, in which all the characters will end up feeling trapped. Lanzarote fulfills these two ideas: it is at the same time an earthly paradise, but it is also very Martian, arid, with its volcanoes and its black earth beaches. A very lunar landscape”.

The contrasts of the island of Lanzarote captivated the production team of “Welcome to Eden”. Photo: Netflix

The Raven Volcano and the Cueva de los Verdes

The Cuervo Volcano is located in the mountainous area of ​​the Parque de los Volcanes, in Tinajo, Spain. In this place you can see the protagonists following the path after discovering that after the night of partying they have been left alone on the island. Very close to there is the marine grotto known as Cueva de los Verdes, where a scene from “Welcome to Eden” was also recorded.

Two characters from “Welcome to Eden”, in the Cueva de los Verdes. Photo: Netflix

Barcelona

In Barcelona is where most of the interior and urban scenes of the series have been recorded. However, there are two settings on the island that are also in different Catalan provinces. The pier from which the protagonists leave for the island is in Malgrat del Mar, while the beach where the welcome parties are held was recorded in Cala Treumal, in Lloret de Mar.