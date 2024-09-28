“Welcome to Culiacán.” The message is written with spray on the side door of a truck. Inside the vehicle, at least five bodies with bullet holes. Drug violence does not give a truce in the northern state, where a pitched battle has been unleashed for control of the Sinaloa Cartel, since the arrest of one of its founders, Ismael May Zambada, and Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons. The authorities now put the death toll at more than 100 and another hundred missing since the war between factions broke out three weeks ago. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador traveled to El Rosario, south of Sinaloa, on Friday night, while the State tries to contain the flames.

The bodies were tied with blankets in the bed of the truck, as revealed by the Noroeste newspaper, with the rear doors open, so that they could be seen from the outside. An anonymous call reported the vehicle placed on the Heroico Colegio Militar road, at the southern exit of the capital of Sinaloa. While security agents sealed off the area, almost 300 kilometers away, in the south of the State, López Obrador and the elected president, Claudia Sheinbaum, arrived in El Rosario to inaugurate a dam. Accompanied by a strong security operation, the two realities coexist in the State governed by the Morenoist Rubén Rocha.

New murders are added every day. There were 10 on Friday, 12 on Thursday, seven on Wednesday: in total more than 100 dead since the crossfire began on September 9. Along the way, at least another hundred missing, a dozen soldiers wounded and five dead, almost 150 vehicles stolen. Hundreds of members of the federal security forces have arrived in the State as reinforcements, but the violence does not subside. “Unfortunately, violent events continue, we are attacking that,” said Rocha this Saturday, who acknowledged the death last night of three soldiers: “It is the unfortunate cost of the population’s search for tranquility, what matters most is that “People live safely and whatever it comes we have to face it.”

A forensic team works at the site where a confrontation took place, on La Costerita Street, on September 19 in Culiacán. Eduardo Verdugo (AP)

It has been two months since tranquility disappeared in Sinaloa. On July 25, the United States announced that it had arrested the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, the eternal fugitive from justice, El Mayo Zambada, at an air base in New Mexico. The capo had been delivered on a plane by Joaquín Guzmán López, known as El Güero. The veteran criminal accused Chapo’s son of having ambushed him and taken him against his will to the United States.

In Zambada’s version, he received an invitation from Joaquín Guzmán López to meet with Héctor Cuén, former mayor of Culiacán and former rector of the University of Sinaloa, and with Governor Rubén Rocha. The objective was to settle “differences” between the two politicians, adversaries for years. Upon arriving at that alleged meeting, Zambada was beaten, subdued and taken to a plane that landed hours later on the other side of the border. That same day, Cuén was murdered. The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the crime and has also accused Guzmán López of Zambada’s kidnapping.

Mexico accused the United States of not having shared sufficient information with them about how this arrest was arranged. Just a few days ago, López Obrador even blamed his northern neighbor for creating a wave of violence that now could not be contained. “Due to that arrangement, which we still do not know what it consisted of, it produced the confrontation that is taking place for us in Sinaloa,” the president said. The US ambassador to the country, Ken Salazar, rejected the accusation: “What is being seen in Sinaloa is not the fault of the United States, the reality is that there is a problem of insecurity and violence.” Meanwhile, every day, the State contains fear and counts the dead.