Top left, President Bolsonaro addresses the indigenous Arnaldo (standing) in the live broadcast this Thursday. And other live broadcasts with ministers or senior officials. Jair Messias Bolsonaro / Facebook

The most genuine Jair Messias Bolsonaro appears every Thursday on mobile phones and screens. At seven o’clock in the afternoon, the weekly Facebook Live of the president of Brazil begins. Every seven days, the cast changes, but the setting, the script and the tone vary little in the summary cut to the extent of the most ultras bolsonaristas. Two indigenous people, whom he presented as “Indian brothers”, accompanied him this week as a living example of what motivates his most controversial legislative project for the Amazon. In shirt and pants, the two guests offered the image of the indigenous that Bolsonaro likes, the assimilated, nothing to do with the colorful headdresses and everyday body decorations in many villages.

The president came to say that, to prosper, indigenous people must be able to cultivate on a large scale, cut down, extract gold, diamonds or build hydroelectric plants on their lands if they so decide (now it is illegal). There was talk of social and economic development, but not a word about the ecological value of these lands, which include the Amazon, biodiversity or the climate crisis.

The issue that was making headlines at that moment – the coronavirus has already killed 400,000 Brazilians – was mentioned in passing during the hour of broadcast from the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia. Everything, without masks or safety distance.

It’s kind of Hello, President a la Bolsonaro. Version 2.0 of the format invented by another left-wing populist, Venezuelan Hugo Chávez. It is the parallel galaxy that the Brazilian far-right has created to communicate directly, now from the peak of political power, with those who remain by his side despite the pandemic, inflation, unemployment or scandals: a third of the electorate, according to polls.

With more than 20 million followers in networks, it gathers a large audience in this country of 210 million inhabitants. Almost a million Internet users they saw the last live, which exceeded 93,000 comments. The multiplying power of Facebook or WhatsApp were crucial in their surprising electoral victory in 2018 in this country without public television, where the Globo network dominates television with immense media power.

The format is always the same. Bolsonaro seated behind a table with a sign interpreter to his left (often the only woman on the plane because the government is almost all male) and to his right, one or two ministers or high officials whom he asks as if they were taking the lesson. Sometimes he announces government measures such as the Bolsa Familia Christmas bonus, which is received by millions of poor people.

This Thursday it was the turn of the president of the Fundación del Indio (Funai), Marcelo Xavier da Silva, a police commissioner. Together they shelled the defense of the bill that aims to authorize mining exploitation in indigenous lands with the argument that it cannot be that the million indigenous people live in misery on lands of fabulous wealth. With them, the indigenous Arnaldo, of a Peer ethnic group, and Joselio, a Surucú. The first spoke in fluent Portuguese until Bolsonaro interrupted him: “Hey, say something in your language.”

Like any populist, Bolsonaro needs enemies to keep the ranks tight. Those of this Thursday were Europe, which he presented as lip service to the indigenous people, but oblivious to their miseries, the NGOs, a press that he accuses of misinforming … He also crushed with the classic threats of his manual: socialism, communism, Venezuela, the left, the social democratic party, “the candidate who has just regained his political rights,” in reference to Lula da Silva. And with his sights set on the 2022 presidential elections, he stirred up the specter of electoral fraud. He bragged about government actions and uttered one of his favorite phrases: “My name is Messias but I don’t do miracles.”

The two hottest issues in the traditional press appeared only fleetingly. To the victims of covid-19, Bolsonaro dedicated a few words: “We regret the deaths, it reached a huge number” followed by a plea: “I pray to God that there is no third wave.” And about the parliamentary commission of inquiry that will analyze from next Tuesday the actions and omissions of his Government in this health crisis, he said: “We are still at full steam, we are not scared at all with that commission.” Then he announced the inauguration of one of those eternal works.

Since he discovered the vein of communicating with the people without intermediaries, Bolsonaro has embraced it with fervor. The FB live They are now the comfort zone of this president who does not give press conferences, offers few opportunities to be approached directly by the press and only grants interviews to like-minded journalists. It is your bubble, where no one questions or criticizes you. The direct ones include questions via a mobile phone that a military man approaches, but they are not from the town, but from journalists from a friendly radio program.

Brazil has just dropped to 111th place out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders annual ranking. RSF maintains that “the toxic context in which the professionals of the Brazilian press work” is mainly the fault of the president. “The insults, stigmatization and public humiliations orchestrated against journalists have become the trademark of President Bolsonaro, his family and his close circle,” adds RSF.

During the presidential direct, Internet users comment. Between spirits, fiery praise and blessings, undemocratic requests such as that of Rubanubio Pereira Silva: “President, we expect a military intervention with you at the helm.”

In this country hooked on the networks, many moments went viral. Two of the most controversial: he and his foreign minister, a Trumpista, drink a glass of milk in a gesture interpreted by netizens as a nod to white supremacists. And on the day that Brazil exceeded 55,000 deaths from covid, the director of a public company played the accordion Ave Maria in tribute to the victims together with the president of “la flucilla”, the Minister of Economy and the sign interpreter. For the 400,000 who died, there was no tribute.

With information from Rodolfo Borges.

