The striker of Rome and the national team, Andrea Belotti became a father for the second time: after Vittoria, here is little Benedetta

Immense joy for the striker of Rome and the Italian national team, Andrea Belotti. Yesterday, in fact, his wife Giorgia Duro gave birth to little Benedetta, the couple’s second daughter. The announcement, as usually happens in these cases, arrived on social networks.

Sportingly speaking, it is not a particularly happy period for Belotti. Since he moved to Roma, he hasn’t been able to find continuity and a regular starting shirt. Also, a few days ago, the team has him lost the derby against Lazio.

As far as private life is concerned, it couldn’t get better than this. Yesterday, the bomber and his wife Georgia Duro in fact, they embraced their second daughter, the little one, for the first time Blessed.

The announcement of Andrea Belotti and Giorgia Duro

The new bis parents took care of announcing the birth of the little one, who published one on social networks photo of hand of little Benedetta and in the caption they gave her the “welcome to life”.

A dedication very sweet and touching it had also arrived when the two had discovered they were waiting sweetly. In that case they had published a beautiful video of the moment they communicated the news to Vittoria, their first child born in February 2021.

Giorgia Duro wrote:

God has decided to bless us again. We are happy to be able to share this immense joy with you, Vittoria will become an older sister and we will be parents for the second time. And with eyes full of tears I write these two lines to dedicate to this new life growing inside me.