On May 25 you have an appointment with the future. Ubisoft announces for that day the landing of its new free-to-play, Roller Champions, a 3 vs. 3 sports game in which you will face the rival team, taking advantage of your speed, ingenuity, devastating tackles and reckless evasions. It will come to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and for now you can marvel at this film trailer released by the French company.

