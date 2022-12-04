Welcome President: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, Welcome Presidente!, a 2013 film directed by Riccardo Milani starring Claudio Bisio, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Giuseppe Garibaldi, known as Peppino, lives in a mountain village in Northern Italy and works as a precarious worker in a library, where he entertains the children. Here he spends his days in joy: he is passionate about fishing and enjoys himself in the company of his friends. One day, due to a misunderstanding and lack of agreement between the three political leaders of the Right, the Center and the Left, Garibaldi is unexpectedly elected President of the Italian Republic, as the electoral politicians, not having a candidate to vote for, they write his name on the ballot papers, jokingly referring to the Risorgimento hero of the same name, convinced however that the vote will be cancelled: however, at the time of the election, Giuseppe is the only Italian citizen with that name to meet the requirements (he has a clean record and has more than 50 years of age), so the law assigns him the job. Giuseppe, faced with the proposals of the three political leaders who elected him to immediately resign his mandate for financial compensation, decides instead, in an outburst of pride, to accept it; he is then snatched from his quiet life and catapulted into the most important and prestigious political role in the country, for which he knows he is inadequate. However, his common sense and his instinctive gestures incredibly lead him to effectively lead the country, despite the fact that protocol practices are not his strong point.

Welcome President: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Welcome President, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudio Bisio as Giuseppe “Peppino” Garibaldi

Kasia SmutniakJanis Clementi

Remo Girone: Morelli

Giuseppe Fiorello: leader of the right

Massimo Popolizio: leader of the centre

Cesare Bocci: leader of the left

Omero Antonutti: Ranieri general secretary

Antonio Milo: Antonio Cucciolina

Michele Alhaique: Piero Garibaldi

Franco Ravera: Luciano Cassetti

Gianni Cavina: Mr. Fausto

Big Jimmy: Mr. Fausto’s bodyguard

Patrizio Rispo: General Cavallo

Piera Degli Esposti: mother of Janis

Gigio Morra: Sponge

Federico Galante: bagman of the leader of the right

Pupi Avati, Lina Wertmüller, Steve Della Casa, Gianni Rondolino: the “powers that be”

Nadir Caselli: girl asking for a loan

Pietro Sarubbi: President of Brazil

Helga Cossu: herself

Roberto Tallei: himself

Valeria Flore: sister of Janis Clementi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Welcome President on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Sunday 4 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform dedicated to Sky Go subscribers or on NOW.