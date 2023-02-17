With a joint post on Instagram, Luca Argentero and his wife Cristina Marino announced the birth of their second child

Yesterday, Thursday 16 February 2023, the actor Luca Argentero and his wife, fitness entrepreneur Cristina Marino met their second child for the first time. Little Noah Roberto Argentero has finally come into the world, to the delight of his mum, dad and little sister Nina.

Credit: lucaargentero – Instagram

Together they form one of the most loved VIP couples by the public. He, Luca, is an esteemed and highly appreciated actor. She, Cristina, is an influencer and entrepreneur in the field of fitness.

They met many years ago and since they decided to tie, their beautiful story has been a crescendo of emotions, goals achieved and dreams fulfilled.

Their family was officially born just over two years ago, when they became parents for the first time, with the birth of the little girl Nina. A year later, however, they decided to get married.

The icing on the cake came at the beginning of last Septemberwhen the two discovered and announced to the many fans who love them that their family would soon expand again.

In the beautiful photo taken on the beaches of Salento, the setting sun highlighted the tummy now evident from Marino.

Luca Argentero father bis

Credit: lucaargentero – Instagram

Just before Christmas, however, during a nice interview given to the weekly GraceCristina Marino herself had revealed the color of the bow.

It’s official, it will be a boy. My hope is that he falls madly in love with me. Because the love I see in Nina’s eyes when she looks at her father is something special.

Those nine months of anxious waiting are now officially over and the baby is came to the world. To announce it, also in this case, Luca Argentero and his beautiful bride thought about it, with a joint post on social media.

Credit: lucaargentero – Instagram

In the published photo you can see the hands of the new father, the new mother and the new arrival. In the caption, however, we read the name chosen for the little one and a short message full of love:

• NOÉ ROBERTO ARGENTERO • 02.16.2023. With a heart full of love 🤍

Many friends and colleagues from the entertainment world they wanted to comment on the post and wish the couple a happy birthday. Among the many comments, those of Chiara Ferragni, Simona Ventura, Andrea Delogu, Anna Foglietta and many others also appear.