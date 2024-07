Today is a very happy day for a couple who really love each other very much. We are talking about Guenda Goria and her husband Mirko Gancitano who finally welcomed their first child, Noah.

Little Noah

Here are their first moments as new parents.

Noah is born: Guenda Goria has finally become a mother

This morning, more precisely around 10:30, the little one came into the world Noah Gancitanoson of Mirko and Guenda Goria. This birth was truly awaited by everyone, as Maria Teresa Ruta’s daughter shared every moment of this new adventure with her followers.

Guenda

Everyone was eagerly awaiting the birth of the little one and she herself had announced that the happy event was now just around the corner. The news was communicated following the birth of the little one and it was Guenda who gave this pearl to her audience.

The woman has in fact shared a video on Instagramwhere, precisely, she goes to the hospital with her husband and her parents. A touching and extremely heartfelt moment that will surely remain etched in their mind for the duration of their lives.

Guenda’s sweet message to her little one

Obviously become parents It is one of the greatest joys that a human being can experience. This is why Guenda, despite being extremely tired from giving birth, has decided to give a very sweet gift message to that very son he had waited for with such hope. We’ve never heard your heart beat so fast: here you are Noah.

Guenda and Mirko

A few words that are enough to make the great thing understood happiness that this woman is nurturing in her heart. The story was then surrounded by a beautiful little red heart and the hand of the little one who seems to want to already stand out for his great determination. Have a good life little one!