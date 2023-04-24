This is the fourth child for Beatrice Valli, the third girl together with her husband Marco Fantini: the joy on social media is immense

Beatrice Valli, former face of Men and Women, and her husband Marco Fantini have become parents for their third time together. The model already had a child born from a previous relationship, so it is her fourth child. Indeed, she is a daughter, given that it is a girl, who was born just this morning and who is called Matilda Luce.

Credit: vallibeatrice – Instagram

It was the beginning of last November when with a sweet post on social media, the former face of Men and Women announced to the world that she was pregnant again. In the previous weeks, to those who had noticed a suspicious tummy, she had said that it was lactose to blame.

Soon in SIX. This time it’s not the lactose’s fault. We were just waiting for the right moment to tell you, waiting for everything to go just the way it was supposed to. We have always tried to maintain our privacy regarding the pregnancy, because I believe that this is such a unique moment that it deserves all the intimacy of one’s family. Well, everything went as it should and we are delighted to officially announce it. We’ve started this new journey… not in the best way but it will surely have a happy ending, I’m sure… we’ve always believed in it!

Then, a few weeks later, always on Instagram Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini have uploaded the clip recorded during the beautiful event gender reveal party organized for them.

Beatrice Valli presents Matilda Luce on social media

Credit: marcofantini_mf – Instagram

In the video, the two were seen joking about the color that the bow would have, with Marco which ironically revealed his own desire to have a boyafter the two girls born in recent years.

Desire that however remained so, seen on that occasion they discovered that a third female would arrive.

Credit: vallibeatrice – Instagram

A little girl who punctually, after nine months of anxious waiting, finally came into the world this morning, Monday 24 April. The name chosen for her is Matilda Lightas revealed by the new mother herself on social media, in the caption of the post with which she also presented the little girl.

Dedication and welcome to the special world already come from too aunt Ludovicawhich last February had become mom in turnof the little one Otto Edward.