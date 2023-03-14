Singer Enrico Nigiotti, former competitor of Amici and X Factor, announced the birth of little ones Maso and Duccio on social media

Immense and double joy for the singer and former competitor of Amidi di Maria De Filippi, Enrico Nigiotti. The artist from Livorno, in fact, yesterday announced the birth of his two children. Two beautiful twins who have taken the name of Maso and Duccio.

It was a few days before Christmas when Nigiotti, singer and former contestant of Friends of Maria De Filippi and of X Factor he shouted and sang to the world his happiness at the discovery of his partner’s pregnancy Julia Diana.

The two are been together for about 5 years. She is a dancer and dance teacher, who has nothing to do with the world of television and entertainment.

On social networks, the singer had published very tender photos of Giulia’s and her baby bump baby’s first ultrasoundaccompanying them with this sweet dedication:

It’s all counting down to you… While you grow inside Mom, I’m here watching and I imagine you… I always imagine you!!! I don’t know what to expect… I don’t know what it will be like and I don’t know what I will be like.. I just know that the word FOREVER will finally have a true meaning. ‘Time has no end if you live for someone’. Maso and Duccio. See you soon kids ❤️

Born the sons of Enrico Nigiotti

Little active on social media with regard to his private life, Enrico Nigiotti practically from the announcement of the pregnancy he had no longer published no photos or updates.

Yesterday, however, when the two children finally came into the world, the singer did not hesitate and he immediately introduced them to the world of the web and to the many fans who follow and support him.

To accompany the photo of the two little ones, these beautiful ones words: