After weeks on social media, today was a very special day for Rosalinda Cannavò and Andrea Zenga. The two were absent from Instagram all day until, a few hours ago, they announced the reason for their absence.

Rosalinda Cannavò and Andrea Zenga

Today their first daughter, the little one, was born Camilla.

A new beginning for Rosalinda Cannavò and André Zenga

Rosalinda Cannavò and Andrea Zenga They met a few years ago inside the house of Big Brother VIP. At first they didn’t reveal much, but then they decided to start dating once the show was over.

Pregnancy announcement photo

From that moment on they never left each other and began a beautiful love story which still lasts today. The first step together was to get a house and then a very sweet little dog named Chinu. A few months ago, the two announced through a very funny video that they were expecting their first child, which later turned out to be a girl during the gender reveal.

Day after day we followed them in their adventures, sharing Andrea’s moments of anxiety and Rosalinda’s impatience to give birth to her baby girl. All this has finally become reality today, Saturday 7 September 2024, the day in which Camilla it came to light.

Welcome sweetest Camilla

A few days ago Rosalinda had shown her audience the various changes of the hospital, covering the little girl’s name with one hand. The daughter’s name was however made known today with her birth, as it was revealed that the little girl at home was called Camilla.

To give the sweet announcement Andrea Zenga, who justified his absence on social media by declaring how good Rosalinda was during all these hours and how she gave him the best gift of his life. The boy wrote this on Instagram: Welcome to the world Camilla, I hope you can take all the strength in this world from your mom who has been so good in these hours. I am proud of you my love, proud of you. I will always be by your side. Ps: 3.8 kg of pure sweetness already at birth.

Needless to say, the wishes of the various famous people arrived a few minutes after the post was published. Among those that immediately caught the eye were the greetings of Giorgia Palmas, Filippo Magnini and Giulia Salemi.