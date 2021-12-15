When his mom got home, she found the mess he had done: JJ’s satisfied face, however, made her smile.

When a woman named Casey Lewis started volunteering at an animal shelter, she immediately fell in love with the sweet. JJ and adopted it. That sweet and tender face, however, hid a deeply spiteful soul and the woman realized it when she was already too in love with him.

A woman named Casey LewisAbout three years ago, she volunteered with Nofolk SPCA Animal Shelter, an animal rescue association in Virginia.

Right on her first day at work, Casey met and fell in love with JJ, a very sweet and lively beagle mix who had been living in the shelter for a while now. She first offered him a temporary home and, in the end, she decided to open the doors of her home and heart to him forever, officially adopting it.

What the woman could not imagine, however, was that behind those sweet eyes and that tender face was hiding a tremendously lively soul and spiteful.

Since living with Casey, JJ has combined a number of mess in the house which is no longer possible to count. He takes advantage of the moments when he is alone in the house for bite and destroy everything what is within reach of his paw.

Last year he smashed six boxes of handkerchiefs, knocked down the baby gate for the first time and entered the pedal-operated steel dustbin… cleaning took over an hour…

JJ’s Ultimate Trouble

This is a scene that repeats itself at regular interventions. Casey isn’t all that surprised now, but last time the puppy really did exaggerated.

What I found when I got home was a disaster. He had broken six boxes into pieces of various sizes. He also knocked down the wooden baby gate in the kitchen again and managed to break even an already broken corner of the door. And luckily it didn’t occur to him to go for a walk around the garbage can.

The ‘worst’ thing is that when his mom came home, the little dog had an expression on his face. satisfied. He seemed really proud of his ‘art project’.

However, Casey would make the choice of adopt it a thousand more times, if he could. He is the soul of her days and his sweetness will always make her forget all the troubles she causes.