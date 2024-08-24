Little Jack Blues, the first child of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Fans are ecstatic about this event that has made one of the most beloved couples in the world and on social media become parents.

Jack Blues Bieber

Here is the good news.

Welcome Home Jack Blues: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Welcome Their Little One

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they finally became parents as, a few hours ago, their first child was born, Jack Blues Bieber. The two have been together for 15 years and after 6 years of marriage they managed to welcome the greatest joy.

Justin Bieber and his wife

The news of the little one’s birth was given in a post on Instagram where Jack’s feet and the writing appear “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber”. Obviously this news has cheered up many fans of the couple, who have always followed the adventures of the two.

Justin and his beautiful have never said anything about the possibility of expanding their family, but on several occasions they have been able to demonstrate how beautiful their bond with their children is. Now they will finally be able to pour all this out affection towards their little one.

Hailey and the pregnancy announcement

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have never divulged anything regarding the pregnancy if not about three months ago, when they decided to post some photos and videos on social media. In these clips the two appeared dressed up for the occasion, almost as if they wanted to renew their wedding vows.

On that occasion Hailey showed that she has a little belly which wasn’t that small, as the model was already pregnant with six months. The two then kept the pregnancy a secret until the last moment, only to reveal it later because it was too stressful to hide.

Hailey and Justin

Now their life will be completely different and we are sure that in the next few days they will be able to experience that joy that at first they had decided to keep only for themselves. We congratulate the couple on the happy announcement and send them our best wishes. congratulations.