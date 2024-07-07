Pink bow for the Neapolitan singer Gigi D’Alessio who becomes a father for the sixth time: the joy on social media.

The famous Neapolitan singer-songwriter Gigi D’Alessio further expands his large family. Ginevra, the artist’s sixth daughter, was born, and he announced the happy event on his Instagram profile. Accompanying the photo of the newborn with her date of birth, weight and a heart with the words “Welcome Ginevra”, D’Alessio shared his joy with fans.

Gigi D’Alessio becomes a father for the sixth time: Ginevra is born

With his partner Denise Esposito, already parents of little Francesco born on January 24, 2022, the Neapolitan artist is in seventh heaven. His eldest son Claudio D’Alessio also joined in his father’s happiness, demonstrating once again the great unity of the family. Father for the sixth time, Gigi D’Alessio had anticipated the happy event already in January, responding with irony to the rumors about his new fatherhood. Citing an article titled “Why don’t they have children anymore…”, D’Alessio had replied amusedly: “Because I’m having them all”.

Gigi D’Alessio’s five children: Claudio, Ilaria, Luca, Andrea and Francesco.

In March, interviewed by TV Smiles and Songsthe singer-songwriter had revealed that it would be a girl, but the name had not yet been decided. Now, with the birth of Genevathe picture is complete. Denise Esposito, 26 years younger than Gigi, is the mother of the singer-songwriter’s fifth and sixth children. The two met at a concert, where Denise, then a fan, managed to capture Gigi’s attention, starting a love story that led to the birth of Francesco and now the new arrival. Denise, a new mother for the second time, shared her joy on social media:

“There is nothing I love more in this life than being with you.”

Gigi D’Alessio has three children from his marriage to Carmela Barbato. The firstborn, Claudio, born in 1986, is an entrepreneur in the wellness sector and father of Noemi, Sofia and Giselle. Ilaria, born in 1992, graduated in Political Science, made Gigi a grandfather for the fourth time in May. The third son, Luca, born in 2003, known as LDA, is a talented singer who participated in the talent show “Friends” by Maria De Filippi and the Sanremo Festival 2023.

D’Alessio’s Instagram post was flooded with messages of support and congratulations from friends and colleagues in the entertainment world. Among the many, Roberto Alessi wrote:

“Long live Mom, long live Dad and thanks to Ginevra for making our lives more beautiful.”

Also Clementino, D’Alessio’s colleague at The VoicePio and Amedeo, Alessandra Amoroso and Salvatore Esposito expressed their best wishes.

The couple, very happy and very close, couldn’t be more thrilled. Gigi D’Alessio said:

“I have always seen the arrival of a child as the greatest gift that life could give you, an immense joy. Now that I have an extended family I consider it my greatest asset and, as such, I can only be happy to see it grow.”

