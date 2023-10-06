Genoa – “Above everything”: with this writing, accompanied by a heart and the name #eugenio, Silvia Salis announced on Instagram the birth of her son with Fausto Brizzi. The first photo of the little one, taken immediately after giving birth, is in black and white and shows him together with mum and dad. The vice president of CONI and the director mutually decided to give the newborn the maternal surname. A ruling by the Council in June 2022 made the exclusive assignment of the father’s surname to newborns illegitimate. Today you can give your paternal, maternal or both surname. “The possibility that, in the presence of paternal recognition, the mother’s surname is used is an epochal cultural change and has gone incredibly unnoticed” said Salis and Brizzi a few days before Eugenio’s birth.

For the couple, who appeared on the red carpet in Venice together with her conspicuous baby bump, “it is important to give a signal, and with a male newborn. We felt it was the time to do it because we live in a country where every day the news tells us of men who continue to believe women and children are their ‘property’ and dispose of them as they please. Punishment is necessary in these cases, but it is a cultural change that we need. A male who understands from an early age that absolute equality exists in his family will not become one of the men mentioned above.”