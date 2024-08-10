After nine months of waiting, the couple happily welcomed little Dafne. The beautiful news on social media with a tender message

The very famous pastry chef and television host Damiano Carrara has just shared the greatest joy that can be had after months of waiting. Her first daughter, little Dafne, was born, surrounded by the love and emotion of her mother and father, a beautiful couple, both television hosts.

The little girl, had with his partner Chiara Maggenti“appeared” on social media after the couple announced the birth of little Dafne with a very sweet photo taken right in the hospital. Last February, during her participation in Antonella Clerici’s program It’s always noonCarrara had already thrilled the public with truly wonderful news for friends and all fans of the dessert artist. He and Chiara were about to become parents.

Visibly moved, Carrara declared how beautiful that event was, the first time in life for the pastry chef, and how he was moved just thinking about it. “Soon there will be three of us, Chiara is expecting a baby. We are becoming mom and dad,” he said live on Rai in Antonella Clerici’s program.

The presenter herself had let herself be overwhelmed by emotion and had exclaimed in response to the good news of the couple: “My heart sinks, your wife is truly splendid. You must bring her here sometime. Your eyes shine, enjoy every moment because it passes in an instant, children are a gift.”

Now, after nine months of waiting, the couple has happily welcomed their little girl Daphne. Damiano shared the beautiful news on social media with a tender message: “Welcome to the world Dafne, love of our life”. A few simple words for a great and immense love.

Numerous friends and fans filled the comments of congratulations for the couple, which is now a trio. Among the most famous are the names of Roberto Valbuzzi, Ida Di Filippo, Antonella Clerici, Katia Follesa, Francesco Panella, Maurizio Merluzzo, Megan Ria, Gabriele Corsi and many others.

Damiano will be back soon on small screen with the new episodes of Bake Off Italyalongside Benedetta Parodi and the other judges. In the meantime, the pastry chef will dedicate himself completely to this new adventure with Chiara and the little one of the house.