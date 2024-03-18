David Guetta becomes a father at 56 and shares a photo of little Cyan with his fans.

David Guetta at 56 years old became a father for the third time, of his little one Cyanfruit of his love with his partner Jessica Ledon. The well-known DJ published on Instagram a shot that portrays them happy together with the newborn, born in the Miami hospital. “Welcome Cyan. Love is in the air”wrote Guetta under the photo which sparked numerous congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

David Guetta he is an award-winning DJ on the international music scene. He began his career in the 80s and quickly established himself as a brilliant and successful DJ. His singles are known all over the world and in 2020 he won the award as best DJ in the world. The single of 2022 “Don't You Worry”, fruit of the collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira was at the top of the charts for several weeks.

The DJ he had already had two children, Tim-Elvis and Angiefrom his previous relationship with Cathy Lobe, whom he divorced in 2014 after 22 years of marriage.

David and Jessica, together for about 10 years, decided to make their relationship official in 2016. Jessica Ledon, born in Cuba and raised in Miami, is a model and actress who participated in the reality show Model Latina in 2010, gaining notoriety. Their first meeting took place during one of Guetta's tours, and since then they have built a solid and lasting relationship together. With the arrival of Cyan, the famous DJ's family expands even further, giving them moments of joy and happiness .

Fans are excited about this one wonderful news and they can't wait to follow little Cyan's growth alongside his loving parents. We wish David Guetta and Jessica Ledon, beautiful and in splendid shape, much happiness and love in this new parental adventure.

