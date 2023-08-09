After three and a half years of absence from the circuit, the Danish, former world No. 1, defeated Birrell 6-2 6-2: now she is awaited by the winner between the last Wimbledon queen, the Czech Vondrousova, and the Egyptian sherif
It was January 24, 2020, it was the Australian Open, the world was different (and no, this time it’s not a figure of speech), and Caroline Wozniacki said goodbye to the company, retiring from tennis at not even 30 years old. Now, more than 1300 days and two children later, in the Montreal Masters 1000, here she is again, always beautiful and smiling, and yes, she is still a tennis player. Here I am. Of course, the Dane is certainly not the first place in the world rankings and the slam won in Melbourne in 2018, but she is not even an extra, who only took to the field looking for some money (after all, she has zero need) or just to make exhibition. Wozniacki made a great debut, winning with a clear 6-2 6-2 against Kimbery Birrell, No. 115 in the world ranking, proving that she already has a level to be able to compete in one of the most important tournaments on the calendar.
Caroline’s real value, without however expecting too much, we will know right away in the second round, when she will most likely meet the last Wimbledon winner, the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who makes her debut against the Egyptian Sherif. For the rest, Wozniacki seemed to be an excellent one, in shape despite all the physical problems of recent years (rheumatoid arthritis in primis), and she did what she does best, indeed she has always done best: playing with rhythm, making mistakes as little as possible and moving very well. It must be said, to tell the truth, that Birrell, with all her good will, was far from being a fully credible opponent. Tonight there will be the debut of Camila Giorgi, starting from 1, against the “hostess”, Bianca Andreescu.
