It was January 24, 2020, it was the Australian Open, the world was different (and no, this time it’s not a figure of speech), and Caroline Wozniacki said goodbye to the company, retiring from tennis at not even 30 years old. Now, more than 1300 days and two children later, in the Montreal Masters 1000, here she is again, always beautiful and smiling, and yes, she is still a tennis player. Here I am. Of course, the Dane is certainly not the first place in the world rankings and the slam won in Melbourne in 2018, but she is not even an extra, who only took to the field looking for some money (after all, she has zero need) or just to make exhibition. Wozniacki made a great debut, winning with a clear 6-2 6-2 against Kimbery Birrell, No. 115 in the world ranking, proving that she already has a level to be able to compete in one of the most important tournaments on the calendar.