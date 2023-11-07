The gaffe of the Tg2 journalist: “Welcome back to Palazzo Chigi”

The gaffe of Tg2 journalist Maurizio Martinelli did not go unnoticed on the web as he began by welcoming viewers: “Welcome back to Palazzo Chigi”.

TELEMELONI, THERE IS EXAGGERATING. TO THE #TG2 THE HOST MAURIZIO MARTINELLI SLIDES: “WELCOME BACK TO THE PALAZZO (CHIGI)” 😂 pic.twitter.com/5GoZyUs1BK — Giuseppe Candela (@GiusCandela) November 6, 2023

This was obviously a slip of the tongue since the first news report concerned the agreement, signed right at Palazzo Chigi, between the Italian and Albanian governments which provides for the creation of two centers for the management of migrants.

The video was posted on his profile X by the journalist Giuseppe Candela, who ironized the Lapsus: “Telemeloni, here you exaggerate”.