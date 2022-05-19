A flower to stop multiple sclerosis. Are approximately 200 thousand the Gardenia plants which will be distributed by 14 thousand volunteers to fight multiple sclerosis. With this gesture, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) will invite everyone to support the research, the only weapon today to defeat the diseasewith the demonstration ‘Welcome back Gardensia‘ scheduled Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May. An appointment that falls in the period dedicated to information on the disease and scientific research, with the ‘National Week of Multiple Sclerosis’, from 30 May to 5 June in which the World Day of MS is celebrated on 30 May, the’World Ms Day ‘a great mobilization involving 70 countries from all over the world.

Already now – reports Aism – it is possible to book your own Gardenia plant, with a minimum donation of 15 euros, by contacting the Provincial Section of your city whose list is available on http://www.aism.it/gardensia. A solidarity number is also available to donate: 45512. The funds raised will support it study on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the lives of people with Sm and the project on the implementation of the Italian multiple sclerosis and related pathologies registry, an essential tool for research and for the organization of health and social services.

The donation amounts will be 5 or 10 euros from a fixed network call Tim, Vodafone, WindTre, Fastweb and Tiscali, 5 euros from a fixed network call Twt, Convergenze and PosteMobile and 2 euros with SMS from a personal mobile phone WindTre, TIM, Vodafone, Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce and Tiscali .

Many, friends, i celebrity endorsement and the influencers alongside Aism to promote the event, among them Antonella Ferrari (watch video – listen to audio) who every day as an actress, writer and journalist expresses her strong commitment to fight multiple sclerosis, a disease that has accompanied her since she was 19 and which this year celebrates 20 years as godmother Aims, Chiara Francini (watch video – listen to audio), actress, also for many years alongside Aism and the actress Ester Pantano (watch video – listen to audio) who wanted to embrace the cause of Aism and is the spokesperson for the association’s commitment.

“In the month of May, traditionally dedicated to information and awareness on multiple sclerosis, here is the Gardenia, one of the flowers symbol of solidarity that for our Association represents the will not to give up and to share our commitment to stop the multiple sclerosis ”, declares Francesco Vacca, national president of Aism.

The funds raised with the initiative will go to support scientific research and will allow Aism to guarantee the responses of care, assistance and support for people with multiple sclerosis in the area, now more fundamental than ever. Chronic, unpredictable and disabling, multiple sclerosis – recalls Aism – is one of the most serious diseases of the central nervous system. 50% of sick people are young and not yet 40 years old. It affects women twice as much as men. In Italy 133 thousand people are affected, 3,600 new cases every year, one every 3 hours. The cause and the definitive cure have not yet been found but thanks to the progress made by scientific research, there are therapies and treatments capable of slowing the course of the disease and improving the quality of life of people with MS, for this reason – concludes the association. – it is essential to support scientific research.