The third evening of the Sanremo Festival, and like every episode, all the artists performed their songs. Different songs from each other, but all wonderful. Like every evening, there was no shortage of them guests and twists. On the third evening it was Teresa Mannino who took to the stage at the Ariston and made Italians fall in love. But, what literally drove fans of the Festival and of Teresa Manninoit was his gaffe during the advertising.

Teresa Mannino and the gaffe during the advertisement

On the third evening of Sanremo FestivalTeresa Mannino, had the arduous task of entertaining thousands of viewers together with Amadeus. The Italian comedian, actress and presenter, born in Palermo, made the public fall in love with her, as every time. During the evening, she changed clothes several times, she sang along with Gianni Morandimade the guests laugh, in short it was perfect.

But, among all these performance, one went viral on social media, the only one not planned. We're talking about gaffe occurred during the advertising. In fact, during one of the bags during the transmission, Teresa he gets the shooting times wrong.

Teresa Mannino and Amadeus

Start a commercial on Liguria, which shows the places of the beautiful region. During this short interval, the presenters' microphones remain on, because it is not one of the classic advertisements. But, during the presentation, towards the end, the voice of is heard clearly and distinctly Teresa Mannino to say:

“Welcome back…Ah no”

The presenter, convinced that she was being filmed, was therefore live again, started speaking, but immediately realized the mistake. On her social media her little girl immediately gaffe, it goes viral. Many people share it and comment on it. Who knows if they'll make a meme out of it. In addition to the small advertising gaffe, Teresa Mannino he set fire to and enchanted the Ariston theater with his strength and charisma. So overall, perfect performance, including the little gaffe that amused everyone.