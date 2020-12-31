The Indian cricket team has not played much matches this year due to the Corona epidemic. But in the next year i.e. 2021, Team India is going to be very busy. In the coming year, the Indian team has to play nonstop cricket. After coming from Australia, the Indian team has to host England in February. This is followed by England and South Africa tour including IPL 2021, Sri Lanka tour, Zimbabwe tour, South Africa host, 2021 T20 World Cup and 2021 Asia Cup. Let us know which five Indian players are going to be watched by all in 2021.

Virat Kohli

For the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, even though 2020 was the worst year of his career. But in 2021, everyone will expect a big performance from them. Kohli can also complete 8,000 runs in Test cricket next year. Apart from this, he can also complete his 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Right now he has 43 centuries in this format. Apart from this, Kohli can also score his first century in T20 International next year. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on Kohli’s performance in 2021.

Rohit Sharma

Everyone will have great expectations from the Indian team’s hitman Rohit Sharma next year. One of the best openers in the world in limited overs cricket, Rohit can also win the second T20 World Cup to India next year. Apart from this, Rohit can also complete his 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Right now the hitman has 9,115 runs in 224 ODIs. At the same time, Rohit can also complete his 3,000 runs in T20 International.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the first choice of Indian team management and captain Virat Kohli as wicketkeeper in limited overs cricket. While Rahul starts the innings in T20 cricket, in ODI cricket he is the main player of the middle order of the team. Along with this, his role also remains to finish the match. Rahul, who has batted at number five in ODIs, would like to return to the Test team with his performance in 2021. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will be on their performance next year.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, performed strongly with his bat in the ODI and T20 series during the tour of Australia. Pandya has become an important player of India in ODIs and T20 cricket. However, he has been out of the Test team since August 2018. In such a situation, Pandya would like to return to the Test team next year. Pandya can be part of the Indian team in all three formats against England. In such a situation, the eyes of Indian fans are going to remain on Pandya’s performance throughout the year.

Jaspreet Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, the leading bowler of the Indian cricket team, can complete 100 wickets in Test cricket next year. He currently has 76 wickets in 16 Tests. At the same time, with 59 T20 International wickets, he is the highest wicket taker in India in this format. In the year 2021, everyone’s eyes will be on his performance.

