Concern about errors in Real Valladolid’s penalty kicks was increased not only by Sergi Guardiola’s error against Eibar, but also by Kike and Kuki Zalazar’s mistakes in the penalty shoot-out in the City of Valladolid Trophy match against Athletic last Thursday. Not even the Blanquivioleta coach, Sergio González, hides his surprise at so many mistakes. And it is that Pucela has failed more than half of the throws from 11 meters since he returned to First.

In this context, Shon Weissman is shown as a fairly confident forward. With Israel he participated on Thursday against Scotland in the penalty shoot-out and scored his own. Despite this, the Hebrews lost the round 5-3 and were left out of the Eurocup. In Austria, for its part, where he scored 30 league goals in 31 games with Wolfsberger in the 2019-20 campaign, only two were from eleven meters, although another also missed. It was on July 1, 2020 against Hartberg’s team, in a match that ended 3-3 and in which the current Real Valladolid player scored two goals.

In this way, it is confirmed that the Israeli could take responsibility for taking the penalty kicks of the blanquivioletas to improve the statistics and the results in the next matches of the pucelanos.