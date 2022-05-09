The Second Division is a category accustomed to having great gunships; Proof of this is that for 25 years the top scorer has always been in his twenties. In the current season there are six players who are looking for it, among them, Shon Weissmanstriker for Real Valladolid, who scored his seventeenth goal in Eibar and approached two of the trio leading the fightmade up of Stoickhov, Stuani and Borja Bastón.

With three games to go before the end of the regular season, the Israeli striker is in better shape than his rivals, or at least with greater success in front of goal, since Ipurua’s goal was the fourth since April 1, a figure with which it exceeds the figures of the rest in the last five weeks, in which only Stoichkov, with three goals, he is close. And that despite the team game hebrew feeling disconnected.

Because although the numbers indicate the maintenance of Weissman’s contribution, the truth is that in recent weeks one (at least slight) has been too noticeable. asynchrony of its conditions with Pacheta’s commitment to the three media. Removing his dance partner in pursuit of another midfielder, even if he is a forward, the existing perception is of greater distance from the one who, as the coach noted, he is a pure finisher.

In fact, that’s the way he’s seeing the door, by completing dynamic play actions, often on the first touch; Unlike its competitors, without taking penalties. Against Eibar, Pucela arranged the third of the course, which converted Nachowhile the previous two were Roque Mesa thingwith whom he had a small scuffle over the non-maximum penalty in Fuenlabrada.

So defining is this circumstance that, without counting these actions, would be the top scorer in the categorytied, as is, with sadiq, who has not scored from 11 meters either, despite having tried this same day. Of those three that surpass him, Stoichkov he has scored two penalties, Stuani five and Borja Bastón up to six, the same ones scored by Rubén Castro, who, like the blanquivioleta striker, has 17 goals.