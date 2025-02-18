On the time, Martin Geissler was wrong on Sunday: The hall roof did not flew away after the cup victory, although the managing director of the domestic basketball team had announced it. With all the noise, some spectators in Weißenfels even feel that the hall roof was even more at risk: because the Syntainics MBC club had made the great surprise and used its home advantage, the high favorite, the master and trophy defender FC Bayern Munich to send home with the semi -final victory. It is not easy to add you emotionally when you grab your cherry – and then only the cream cake.

The basketball players from Weißenfels had exceeded themselves this weekend and sometimes played into a frenzy: 95 points against Bayern, 97 points against Bamberg. In the final, several key players in the final quarter got problems because of fouls; Nevertheless, the outsider, the tenth of the Bundesliga, managed to defend the lead against Bamberg. During the night, the players, driven by their impulsive trainer Janis Gailitis, celebrated the greatest club success for more than two decades away, in Halle, in Halle, on Monday in the local town hall of Weißenfels. And maybe there was a little despite in all the passion. The fact that other clubs had previously shown themselves to carry out the final tournament of the German Cup competition in a place that many on the map allegedly had to look for.

Bayern basketball player at Final Four :A defeat with enormous fall The first title under Gordon Herbert was firmly targeted. But the 93: 95 defeat in the cup against the outsider MBC Weißenfels again discloses the weaknesses of FC Bayern’s basketball players. Managing Director Marko Pesic speaks of a finger.

You knew that you are the smallest location in Weißenfels with an indoor capacity of 3000 spectators. Such a venue sometimes also leads to curious events. World champion coach Gordon Herbert, who is known to be Bavaria coach, had to vacate the coach cabin after the break in the semifinals because it was already occupied by the Bamberg coaches for the second semi-finals. Or: The spectators in the lower ranks had to somehow meander through the cheerleading group on the way to the toilet. All of this in times when Germany operates as a world champion and expands the Euroleague with the next final four to Abu Dhabi.

“I think that Basketball a bit of romance is gutted, ”replies Martin Geissler – in his role as managing director of the new cup winner from a baroque city. At the same time, he is one of the vice presidents of the organizing basketball Bundesliga (BBL) – and as such he has a different look. In principle, you also understood at BBL-GmbH in Cologne that the 40,000-inhabitant city in Saxony-Anhalt does not create a nationwide suction effect. But Geissler thinks: “Every location had the opportunity to secure a hall before the season”; The date was known. Bayern did not want to, at least not in the short of the time that remained of the request in December. The halls were no longer available for the other participants Bamberg and Frankfurt.

So, due to the venue for long -groomed animosities, the BBL was accused that it had to set signals as an organizer much earlier where the tournament should take place. Ultimately, Weißenfels was the, well, the smallest possible compromise, which was then criticized accordingly. Ultimately, the hickhack is only an indication that the BBL locations with different sizes also have different interests, so in truth everyone does not pull together to make basketball more popular in this country.

There was also praise from the Munich team who probably underestimated the energy of the hall

In any case, for Weißenfels, the tournament was a success in every respect. “We have proven to be able to offer a worthy setting,” says not only Geissler. FC Bayern was a fair loser: “My congratulations. With the logistical possibilities that such a hall offers, you can no longer do it, ”explains the Munich managing director Marko Pesic. The Bayern basketball players had a little underestimated the energy that is in this small hall, they wanted to kill the outsider with a tempo game, which was thoroughly wrong.

Does the unexpected cup success help to further improve the level of the Bundesliga as a whole?

Secretly, Geissler would be happy, the hall roof would actually fly away, because that could lead to a new building. From 2032, the BBL calls for the locations of indoor capacities of at least 4,500 spectators, as well as a budget of at least four million euros from the coming season. The final and final victory each brings a premium of 100,000 euros, which is a beginning, says Geissler. Because a new building is simply “necessary if the location wants to continue to play Bundesliga”. On the other hand, there is a fear in the club that after the amazing cup triumph, expectations of the team could increase faster than the ability to hold the team together.

Because in 2004, after the victory in the European FIBA ​​Cup, the national license withdrawal was promptly followed after bankruptcy. That is why this enthusiasm for the tournament has now been so important, says Geissler, who has only been 41 years old, but has been in the club for 23 years, he had taken over after the crash. The constant fulfillment of the license requirements is not easy, and to consider this as a matter of course, it is not helpful: “And if those responsible in the city get used to it, the development stalls at some point,” he believes. The top four tournament had the effect of a wake-up call that is urgently needed to keep the location.

The BBL will have to look for an organizer again. In 2027, Düsseldorf as a big city without Bundesliga history is to become permanent hosts. When asked, BBL President Stefan Holz explains that a neutral place was deliberately chosen to address new target groups and enlarge the basketball community on this way. Bavaria’s Marko Pesic says: “This is a new idea to go into the market where basketball is not so popular. I assume that the league has adequately analyzes there. I hope it’s a good step. ”By the way, Bayern had offered a concept to carry out the final tournament in series for three years.