Publisher Devolver Digital has officially announced the release Nintendo Switch Of Weird West: Definitive Editionthe improved version of the particular western strategy RPG from WolfEye Studios, but still without a precise release date.

Meanwhile they have been Pre-orders for the physical edition are open, which will also involve Nintendo Switch. The physical media versions of Weird West: Definitive Edition are in fact PS5 and Nintendo Switch, which confirms the upcoming arrival of the game on the Nintendo platform, but there is still no precise release date for the latter.

Weird West: Definitive Edition has been available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S since last May 8, also arriving directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalog in this new version. The edition for Nintendo Switch is therefore also confirmed in a short distance, pending further details in this regard.

It’s a release updated and improved of the particular strategic fantasy-western setting by WolfEye Studios, structured as a sort of immersive sim but with a strong tactical connotation. In addition to a technical upgrade between resolution and performance on the new generation consoles, the Definitive version also introduces various improvements in terms of “Quality of Life” between the interface and game systems.

New content has also been introduced, including the new Nimpossible mode with perma-death, a weapon scrap system, new encounters, new mine locations, additional weapon variations, and more, for review. general of the game that should also interest those who already know it from the standard version.