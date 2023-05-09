As scheduled, Weird West: Definitive Edition And available from today on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Smoreover available directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass on the Microsoft platform, with a launch trailer reminding us of its release.

It is an updated and improved version of WolfEye Studios’ particular strategic fantasy-western setting, structured as a sort of immersive sim but with a strong tactical connotation.

The new version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S brings various improvements and a technical upgrade with resolution to 4K and 60fps on next generation consoles.

In addition to these features, various were made improvements in terms of “Quality of Life” between interface and game systems as well as new content, including the new Nimpossible mode with perma-death for those looking for a particularly demanding challenge.

Also new is a weapon scrap system, new encounters, new mine environments, additional weapon variations, and more, making for an overall game overhaul that should appeal to those who know it too. already from the standard version.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Weird West, which is also the new game by Raphaël Colantonio, one of the major authors of Dishonored and Prey, who later came out of Arkane to found the WolfEye Studios team.