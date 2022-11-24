And by that we really mean a strange list for the Car of the Year election.

Do you remember? Back in the days? When people still read car magazines in which they could see how the new Opel Kadett narrowly lost headroom for the rear passenger to the equally new Ford Escort Laser 1.1? Those were the days, weren’t they?

I think we are talking about 1983. That was the time when these kind of magazines were still relevant. As well as the election of the car of the year. That was really a thing. The winner received a very nice sticker on the rear window stating that it was the very best buy!

But that was finally….

Today it is different. Of course, e.gThere are still car magazines that suffice with old news and the election of the car of the year still exists. Only they really don’t mean anything anymore. Especially when you see which cars are in the final of the Car of the Year election…

We won’t waste too many words on it, but they are all cars that you don’t want to drive without a paper bag over your head. After 1 then…

These are the finalists, enjoy!

The Jeep Avengers. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Kia Niro. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Peugeot 408. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Nissan Ariya. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Renault Austral. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Subaru Sollterra | Toyoya bz4X. Well. What shall we say about that? Nothing!

The Volkswagen ID Buzz. What shall we say about that? THAT IT’S THE WINNER!!!!

All 13 in a dozen cars

It is a pity that a once prestigious election such as that of the Car of the Year really is no longer a joke. Because come on, except for that ID-Buzz, there is nothing in between with its own identity or anything else that makes it unique at all.

Therefore, dear Autoblog readers, there will soon be another election that DOES matter, the Autoblog Car of the Year Election. So, keep an eye on this serial and cast your vote for a car that does add something.

And oh yeah, just scrap that original prank election. Nobody is waiting anymore. And drum roll, indeed we will soon come with the Autoblog Car of the Year 2022 election. Because indeed, it is still 2022 and not 2023!

This article Weird list of finalists for the Car of the Year election appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Weird #list #finalists #Car #Year #election