A black devil, captured on video in 2014 by scientists from the Monterrey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Following in the wake of the biblical Leviathan, there has been no maritime region in which the devil has not appeared represented by a fabulous creature emerging from the depths of the waters.

A few days ago the birth of H. P Lovecraft was commemorated (August 20, 1890), an author who reinvented the horror genre with a series of stories set around the sea monster baptized as Cthulhu; a cosmic entity whose appearance is the closest thing to a giant dragon-octopus crossbreed.

The immensity of the unknown located at the bottom of the waters, has been feeding the myth of Cthulhu through the ages since the sea monster appeared for the first time in the story Call of Cthulhu, published in 1928 in Weird tales, a magazine pulp American dedicated to fantasy and terror. From then on, for the followers of the Providence writer, a terrifying secret is hidden deep within the oceans, seas and marshy waters. The power of fiction is what it has, which turns the entire reality around.

If we take a look at the marine fauna, we find beings close to those created by Lovecraft. The black devil is an example

Still, Lovecraft was not far from reality when he imagined his mythological deity. If we take a look at the marine fauna, we find beings close to those created by Lovecraft. The black devil is an example. It is a fish from the Lophiiformes family that, on some occasions, reaches one meter in length, with the females reaching that length. The males are much smaller, let’s say tiny; little less than three centimeters, and they behave like parasites attached to the body of the females, merging in them to be fertilized.

The appearance of the black devils -or better black devils- is threatening, with their large and sharp teeth, and that kind of fishing rod that comes out of the front of the head, a luminous antenna that attracts their prey, fish that once caught they are pierced by the edge of murderous teeth.

But if we talk about teeth, we cannot leave behind the tiger fish or Goliath fish, a creature that terrorizes African rivers and that may well reach more than two meters in length. It is the closest thing to a giant piranha with teeth equal to razor blades. As is known, it is the only fish that is not afraid of crocodiles. Its agility and rapidity of movements not only help it to catch its nearest prey off guard, but also to hunt the birds that come to wet the beak on the surface of the waters of African rivers. He hunts them on the fly.

But what brings us here today is Lovecraft’s cosmic horror, represented in his most terrifying creation by the myth that lives in the deep sea. As if it were a joke that fate plays, the other day, coinciding with the commemoration of Lovecraft’s birth, two residents of Ayamonte, Huelva, interrupted their walk when they found the remains of a fossilized sea monster.

According to the first investigations, it is a giant and imposing-looking prehistoric reptile, a saurian from the Upper or Late Triassic, when what is now the south of our peninsula was in front of North America; a bicharraco from the times when the only continent on earth was Pangea and was inhabited by exceptional creatures, close to the fables that Lovecraft imagined to open the doors of the unconscious, the deepest psychic stratum, where only fiction is capable of reaching to heal the fears that inhabit it.

The stone ax is a section where Montero Glez, with a will to prose, he exercises his particular siege to scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter