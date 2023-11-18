Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/18/2023 – 15:30

The conservative field could become congested in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo in the 2024 election. Former Minister of Education in the Bolsonaro government, Abraham Weintraub (PMB-SP) wants to run for the position. “If the party gives me the number, I will go,” he said.

Weintraub recognizes that his eventual candidacy will fight for votes with that of federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who was also minister under Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but he sees no problems in this scenario. The difference between the two is that Weintraub broke with the former president, while Salles has received nods from Bolsonaro and his children. The former Minister of Education’s scolding is with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), who is moving to support the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

“Tarcísio is my enemy. He belongs to Temer, Kassab and everything that is wrong in the country. He is Centrão through and through,” declared Weintraub. “Bolsonaro deceived me. Lula never deceived me and neither did Tarcísio. I always knew who they were.”

O Estadão contacted the governor, who declined to comment. Tarcísio has not yet officially declared his support for Nunes, but the mayor said on Wednesday, the 15th, that the head of the São Paulo Executive has already declared, in private conversations, that he will support him. Both demonstrated alignment during the inauguration of an evangelical temple in the East zone of São Paulo.

The governor was criticized by Bolsonaro, his main ally and electoral leader, for having made gestures to the left and the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In an interview with radio Gaúcha, the former president said that “everything is not right” in the relationship and that Tarcísio is “a great manager”, but that he is slipping politically.

Weintraub broke with Bolsonarism at the beginning of last year, already outside the Ministry of Education, after criticizing the former president’s alliance with Centrão. In April 2022, he resigned from his position as executive director of the World Bank, to which he was appointed by Bolsonaro, to run for election as federal deputy. He received 4,057 votes and failed to be elected.