Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub claimed to have become the target of offenses and threats from people close to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his former ally. In a “live” broadcast this Sunday, 24, he reported that government supporters “raised the tone”, started calling his father a “pothead” and his mother a “prostitute”. The attacks, according to him, come “from the top, from the center, from people inside the Palace, including”. Despite this, the former head of the MEC stated that he still intends to vote for the Chief Executive in October this year.

Weintraub attributed the offenses he says he receives to members of Centrão, a political bloc that, according to him, “kidnapped” President Bolsonaro and “corrupted the soul” of the government. He stated that he had been avoiding talking about the matter so as not to jeopardize the Planalto chief’s chances of reelection. “We (Abraham and his brother Arthur) were attacked, impeached, slandered and even threatened,” he said.

One of the threats he says he received was being fired from the World Bank, where he was executive director, for expressing interest in being governor of São Paulo, a project that rivals the Planalto’s intention to elect Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to the Palace of the Bandeirantes.

According to Arthur, the president made a phone call in November 2021 and said that if Abraham continued “with this business of being governor”, ​​he would lose his position at the bank and could be arrested. “If this governor thing continues, you lose that. He turned around and said: ‘you can stay there for several years, but you have to disappear, disappear from the internet, stop talking. Don’t set foot in Brazil anymore. If you set foot in Brazil, your brother could be arrested and imprisoned just like Nelson Mandela’”, he reported.

The president would have made another call in December, this time more relaxed. “I can see that you want to come to Brazil. Don’t come because you are earning in dollars”, the chief executive would have said. The threat of dismissal, according to Abraham Weintraub, would have taken place on Christmas Eve. Later, upon learning that the former minister had been disappointed, the president would have gloated: “It was hurt, isn’t it?”.

Recently, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (União Brasil-SP) cursed the mother of Abraham and Arthur after they criticized the pardon granted by the head of the Planalto to deputy Daniel Silveira, sentenced to eight years in prison by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “They are sons of a p.! Sorry, but there is no other word”, said the parliamentarian. In response, the former minister stated that his mother was an “honest woman”.

Abraham Weintraub again criticized the government’s proximity to Centrão parties. According to him, the bloc works to deliver the country’s strategic sectors to China and Russia. He criticized President Bolsonaro for having “given up fighting the system” and given in to political pressure.

“The only thing I openly say now is that we are going to vote for the president simply for lack of an alternative, because today he has become a character, a piece in the gears of the theater of scissors”, he said.

The recent statements are yet another episode of friction between the Weintraub brothers and the government. On other occasions, the former minister criticized the administration of the Executive after his departure. However, he avoids directly attacking President Bolsonaro. Instead, he narrates the president as a victim and says he was “vulnerable” due to the appointment of the “wrong people” to important positions in the government.

Abraham also mentioned the recent scandals at the Ministry of Education, revealed by the Estadão/Broadcast. He stated that there was no theft in his management of the folder, but that, after his departure, it is necessary to see the amount of “tangle and lump” that is in the organ. He was appointed to the direction of the World Bank, in Washington, when he left the portfolio, but left the post this year to make a candidacy in São Paulo.

