Live on social media, the former Minister of Education smoked a cigar and criticized former president Jair Bolsonaro again

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub held a live broadcast on social media this Friday (26 January 2024) to launch his pre-candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo. During the broadcast, Weintraub smoked a cigar, played the harmonica for his followers and criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the pre-candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

Weintraub was not the only former Bolsonaro minister to show interest in the São Paulo city hall. In addition to him, the current federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who headed the Ministry of the Environment, also intended to enter the dispute.

“Salles will not be a candidate”, declared Weintraub. The former Minister of the Environment is currently affiliated with the PL (Liberated Party), however, the president of the party Valdemar Costa Neto had already decided to support the re-election of the current mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – even with Bolsonaro’s preference for Salles.

Watch the live (1h50min):

Launch of the Pre-Application – Live Special https://t.co/7Trf92GHhw — Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) January 26, 2024

“I will have a mandate and I will no longer be hanging from a person as boss, who was frying me to hand over the MEC [Ministério da Educação] for a pastor who is now being investigated for gold bar […] With mandate in hand, the game changes”said Weintraub in reference to Bolsonaro and the episode involving then-minister Milton Ribeiro and the supposed release of MEC funds to pastors.

REMEMBER THE BREAK UP WITH BOLSONARO

Abraham Weintraub commanded the Ministry of Education from April 2019 to June 2020. He left the department to take up a position as executive director at the World Bank after being at the center of friction between the Executive and the Legislative and Judiciary.

The then minister stated, in an interministerial meeting recorded on April 22, that, depending on him, he would place the “bums in jail, starting with the STF”.

Outside the government, he and his brother Arthur Weintraubformer special advisor to the Presidency, began to criticize Bolsonaro's alignment with the Centrão, group of parties without clear ideological coloration.

The former minister launched a candidacy for the government of São Paulo, but gave up competing and claimed threats from the federal government.

In August 2023, he said that, in a possible dispute between Bolsonaro and a PT candidate, he would “cover your nose” and vote for the current president “knowing what he is” and what does your family “represents”.

The brothers competed for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for São Paulo, but were not elected. Abraham he had 4,057 votes, while Arthur it received only 1,990.

