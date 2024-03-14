Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/14/2024 – 21:39

The former Minister of Education of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Abraham Weintraub (PMB-SP) announced, via social media, his pre-candidacy for mayor of São Paulo. At the end of January, the former minister had already said in a live broadcast that he would like to run for office in this year's municipal elections.

Affiliated to the Brazilian Women's Party (PMB), Weintraub intends to use the number 37 in the dispute, which does not represent any party but one of his favorite psalms from the Bible. The choice highlights the former minister's desire to compete independently against candidates already officially in the race. In his publications, he places himself as the “only one who faces Boulos, Tabata or the center”.

Despite the promise, the Constitution does not allow candidacy without party affiliation. In relation to this, Weintraub says that he will present an appeal to the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) to enable his participation in the election.

Relating his pre-candidacy to the non-profit organization “Farol da Liberdade”, the former minister declares that he already has a candidate for vice president, whose name will be announced soon.

His government plan for the city hall was shown in a live broadcast held on Monday, 11th. In the broadcast, Weintraub defends investment in public security, the cut of funds aimed at culture and the reduction in the number of departments in São Paulo.

A former ally of Bolsonaro, their relationship deteriorated due to the 2022 elections, when the former president decided to support his then Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, to be a candidate for the position of governor of the State of São Paulo. Weintraub was reportedly “hurt” by the decision because he would have liked to be the candidate to receive the support of the then president.