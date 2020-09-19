Producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted of harassment, was stripped of his rank of Commander of the Order of the British Empire, writes The Gazette September 18.

The corresponding decision was made by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

“The Queen ordered that the award of Harvey Weinstein as Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Order of the British Empire, carried out on January 29, 2004, be canceled and canceled, and his name removed from the register of this order,” it was reported.

In July, it was reported that Weinstein’s two ex-wives had obtained a temporary freeze on part of Weinstein’s financial assets. It was about an amount of about $ 6 million.

The scandal with the producer erupted in 2017 after he was accused of harassment of the actress Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and others. Several other women accused Weinstein of rape.

In March 2020, a New York court sentenced him to 23 years in prison. In Los Angeles, the producer is facing another trial, as a result of which he can receive up to 29 years in prison.