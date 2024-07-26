Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to 16 years in prison in Los Angeles for rape, was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York, this Friday after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering from bilateral pneumonia. His representative Craig Rothfeld confirmed this to the specialized magazine ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. The Hollywood producer, Rothfeld stressed, also suffers from “a multitude of health problems” that affect him “daily” such as diabetes, hypertension and spinal stenosis.

Rothfeld expressed his gratitude to the New York medical staff, “who ensured that Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital prison wing. We will continue to work with them,” he said. Weinstein was serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted of rape in 2020. However, the New York justices overturned the sentence due to the “erroneous admission” of testimonies from women who were victims of a series of abuses that were not part of the trial.

The court ordered a new trial, which will be held in November. Although the conviction was overturned, Weinstein was not released from prison because he was also sentenced to 16 years in Los Angeles for another rape case that the producer denies committing.