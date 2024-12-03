Former producer Harvey Weinstein, who is awaiting a second trial for sexual assault in a New York prison, was admitted to a city hospital on Monday “due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate attention,” according to his lawyer, Imran Ansari.

According to Ansari, Weinstein will remain at Bellevue Hospital until his condition stabilizes, reports ABC Channel 7. In September, he underwent emergency heart surgery in this same hospital, and previously, in July, he was also admitted for covid-19 and pneumonia.

last week the producer of Pulp Fiction He announced that he will sue the city and to his department of corrections for not providing him with adequate medical services at the Rikers Island jail, where he is serving his sentence and awaiting his new trial.

Weinstein, 72, He was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison in New York for rape and sexual assault after a historic trial for the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse, but this past April he won an appeal to annul it citing procedural errors, after which a new trial was ordered, to be held in 2025.

As revealed in legal documents, the medical problems of the founder of the Miramax production company include leukemia, diabetes, coronary artery disease, obstructive sleep apnea, obesity and high blood pressureamong other diagnoses.