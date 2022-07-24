Paris (dpa)

Denmark’s Jonas Weingard, driver of the Jumbo Visma team, won the Tour de France.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the final stage of the Tour de France in its 109th edition, while Weingard finished his participation in the championship as the overall leader, to crown his first title in the competition.

Philipsen achieved his second victory in the current edition of the championship, as he beat the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who came in second place, while the Norwegian Alexander Kristof came in third.