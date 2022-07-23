Paris (Reuters)

Denmark’s Jonas Weingard is preparing to win his first Tour de France title after retaining the overall lead after the final 40.7 kilometer time trial stage from La Capelle-Marival on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished second in the 20th stage, which was won by fellow Belgian Fout van Aart, with a best time of 47:59.

Weingard, who almost hit the rocks, finished 19 seconds behind Van Artau, while defending champion Tade Bogacher finished third, 27 seconds off the lead.

In the general classification, Wengard leads the Slovenian Bogacher by three minutes and 34 seconds, and Britain’s Geraint Thomas by eight minutes and 13 seconds before the final stage on Sunday, from La Defense to the Champs-Elysees in Paris.